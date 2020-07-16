Daily Buzz: Black Tourism Leaders Take On Questions About Race What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Jul 16, 2020 (YouTube screenshot) (YouTube screenshot)

In a new video, seven executives share their personal experiences with racism in the tourism industry to encourage open dialogue on hard questions. Also: how a well-run association prepares for uncertainty.

Following the death of George Floyd, and amid the national conversation on racial justice that it fueled, seven Black executives from destination marketing organizations across the country have partnered on a video to answer questions about race.

In the video—titled “5 Questions About Race Answered by Black Tourism Professionals”—these executives share their own life experiences and encourage an open dialogue about racism in the tourism industry and beyond. The video premiered at Destinations International’s 2020 Annual Convention on July 14.

“As a Black professional who has worked hard to be in a position of leadership in my industry, I have experienced and seen my share of racial inequality,” said Cleo Battle, chief operating officer of Louisville Tourism, in a press release. “The time is now to make changes in our industry for the future, and I proudly join my colleagues in helping to lead the conversation forward.”

“Visit Baltimore wants to do its part in eradicating racism in our city, industry, and America. As Black destination leaders for a majority African American city, we make a special call to our white colleagues to help us confront racism. We can’t do this alone; we’ll only achieve positive, lasting change by working together,” said Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore, and Charles H. Jeffers II, chief operating officer of Visit Baltimore, in a joint statement.

Signs of a Well-Run Association

What is a quality association? One that is well-prepared and ready to deal with future disruptions. To achieve this, organizations must be willing to expand their resources and budget to develop strategic plans.

“Given the uncharted waters ahead, a plan will establish critical guideposts for success in the short and long term and allow the organization to pivot if it is not meeting key performance measures,” says William D. Pawlucy on MultiBriefs. “Without a plan, there is no vision and without a vision there is no organization.”

Other Links of Note

Want to build a better organizational culture? Focus on individual well-being, suggests a recent post from the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

Your workplace can still be inclusive when you go virtual, argues Giselle Defares on The Next Web. She offers tips to make it happen.

Which online community platform is right for your association? Community by Association offers five questions to ask when making a selection.

Share this article