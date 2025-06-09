Discover Meetings in Virginia Beach

Where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Chesapeake Bay is the vibrant, coastal city of Virginia Beach, an ideal setting for memorable meetings of all kinds. A seamless blend of affordable accommodations, state-of-the-art facilities, exceptional services, and ample dining and entertainment options create successful business events that attendees will remember.

From intimate retreats and corporate trainings to large-scale conventions, trade shows, and association meetings, attendees will discover thoughtfully designed spaces, professional support services, and a dynamic year-round destination to make the most of every event.

Sustainable Meeting Spaces and Special Services

Virginia Beach offers meeting planners a vibrant coastal destination with leading-edge facilities and a welcoming atmosphere. The LEED Gold-certified Virginia Beach Convention Center — the first convention center in the country to earn LEED Gold certification for Existing Buildings — stands out for its sustainable meeting spaces, environmentally friendly practices, modern coastal design and commitment to hosting green meetings without compromising comfort or functionality. A dedicated team with decades of local experience is available to offer support and logistics planning, allowing you to focus on your event’s key objectives.

The state-of-the-art convention center features over 250,000 square feet of programmable event space, including 150,000 square feet of column-free exhibit hall space, a 31,000-square-foot column-free ballroom, and 28,000 square feet of meeting room space. An iconic, four-floor Tower Meeting Space includes an Observation Deck, VIP Lounge, Boardroom, and Tower Café Lounge, which is a unique location for lasting impressions.

In addition, the Town Center District provides sophisticated meeting venues in the heart of Virginia Beach, where a choice of business hotels offer refined meeting rooms and ballrooms paired with premium accommodations. Surrounded by upscale dining, shopping, entertainment and nightlife, you’ll find a combination of business conveniences and uptown energy.

Group Dining and Team-Building Activities

Virginia Beach offers an impressive range of group dining options perfect for meeting attendees and corporate gatherings. From oceanfront patios to chef-driven bistros and vibrant seafood shacks, planners will find something to suit every taste and group size. Local favorites provide fresh-caught seafood with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, ideal for celebratory dinners or casual networking receptions.

In Town Center, upscale eateries deliver a refined atmosphere and customizable menus for private events. Many restaurants offer group dining packages, A/V capabilities, and dedicated event coordinators, helping to create seamless and memorable dining experiences.

Outside the dining room, Virginia Beach shines with a wide array of team-building and off-site activity options. Groups can paddle together through serene backwaters on a guided kayak tour, embark on dolphin-watching or sunset cruises, or bond over beach Olympics and sandcastle contests right on the shore. Nature lovers can explore the hiking and biking trails of First Landing State Park or participate in eco-educational programs at the Virginia Aquarium. For a cultural twist, groups can enjoy hands-on art workshops at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art or take a self-guided mural tour in the ViBe Creative District. Whether it’s a high-energy adventure or a relaxed coastal outing, Virginia Beach delivers the perfect balance of business and leisure to energize and inspire meeting attendees.

A Range of Accommodations

More than 13,000 rooms citywide offer modern amenities and business conveniences. From serene beachfront resorts to stylish city hotels, attendees will find a stay for every style. All are conveniently located within easy access to major highways, the Norfolk International Airport, the state-of-the-art Virginia Beach Convention Center, and an exciting mix of dining and entertainment throughout the city.

For an ideal combination of business and pleasure, hotels along the Oceanfront offer not only comfort and convenience, but also stunning ocean views and direct beach access. Attendees can stroll the three-mile-long Virginia Beach Boardwalk, which boasts popular restaurants and coastal attractions perfect for adding memories to their meeting mix.

In addition, the Town Center District offers a choice of business-friendly hotels amid a lively hub of premium shopping, dining, and entertainment that’s ideal for group gatherings.

With its blend of modern conference facilities and scenic coastal charm, Virginia Beach creates an inspiring setting for productivity, collaboration, and long-lasting memories.

For more information about planning your next meeting in Virginia Beach, contact Virginia Beach Convention Center Director of Sales Sally Noona, CMP, at snoona@visitvirginiabeach.com.