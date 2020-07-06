Daily Buzz: How to Work Well With Your Board What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Jul 6, 2020 (micha360/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (micha360/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Start by setting clear guidelines, boundaries, and expectations. Also: What is drawing users to subscribe to email newsletters?

Working productively with your organization’s board is not always easy. But there are a few strategies that, over time, can change the way you work with board members, says Callie Walker on MemberClicks.

“To set both you and your board members up for success (and minimize tension and frustrations between the two), start by creating a guide that clearly outlines the role of the board as an entity, as well as individual expectations,” she says.

In this guide, touch on items such as why the board exists, what board members’ individual responsibilities are, and key staff roles and expectations. That way, all parties clearly understand their roles and staff members have something to point to if board members overstep boundaries.

That said, board members shouldn’t be viewed as obstacles or adversaries. Walker suggests thinking of them as additional resources who can improve your organization.

“Get to know them! What’s their background? What experience do they have that could help you and/or your organization? Have they ever worked for an association or chamber before?” she says.

Make sure interactions with board members are productive by preparing for meetings. Create an agenda ahead of time so you stay on track and know exactly what points to cover.

“And one more tip: If possible, limit your strategic topics to three or less per board meeting. This will help keep people focused and ensure more decisions are actually made (rather than just discussed),” Walker says.

The Keys to Email Newsletter Subscriptions

What are users looking for in an email newsletter? According to new research from HubSpot, it varies—but deals, discounts, promo codes, and coupons are a big draw.

“It’s not shocking that emails promoting deals and sales are the top preference of consumers,” says HubSpot’s Pamela Bump. “While prioritizing a sale, deal, or coupon code at the top of the email, you can also share news about a new product or blog posts at the bottom. Just keep in mind that your subscribers signed up to get the best bang for their buck, then continue to come up with ways to delight them.”

Other Links of Note

Organizations don’t need to divide their attention between their advocacy campaigns and their fundraising efforts, argues Leigh Kessler on the Nonprofit Hub blog.

When you go back to in-person gatherings, you’ll need to deal with event queues. Event Manager Blog has ways to make them safer.

Getting membership renewals is not easy. Blue Sky eLearn offers four ways to make sure it happens this year.

Share this article