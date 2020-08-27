Daily Buzz: When an Association Management Company Can Help What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Aug 27, 2020 (Bill Oxford/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Bill Oxford/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Tap into the power of an AMC when you feel your organization’s resources and expertise are lacking. Also: Optimize content for voice search.

When do you know it’s time to to consider the services of an association management company?

“Couldn’t we all use help with association management to a certain extent?” asks MemberClicks’ Callie Walker.

While true, there are a few signs that it’s time to outsource some of your operations, Walker suggests. If a lack of resources to effectively manage all aspects of your organization is starting to affect the member experience, it may be wise to consider using an AMC to help pick up the slack. For example, nonprofits often struggle with retaining staff, which is something an AMC can provide.

An AMC can also help your organization if it lacks expertise in a particular area. Say you have a quality staff that works well with members, is skilled at fundraising, and plans memorable events, but falls short when it comes to marketing. That’s where an AMC can come in.

“Yes, you can hire an AMC to manage your association in totality, but you can also hire an AMC to perform certain job functions and/or complete certain projects,” Walker says.

Marketing With Voice Technology in Mind

Did You Hear? Your Brand Needs a Voice Strategy – https://t.co/IjdINlRUvp pic.twitter.com/vGng24KcNV — Content Marketing Institute (@CMIContent) August 24, 2020

How is your audience finding your content? It might be through voice technology, like Siri, so keep voice search in mind when crafting content, suggests Christoph Trappe in a piece for Content Marketing Institute. For example, giving your podcast a name that’s easy to memorize and say will increase the likelihood voice searchers will find it.

“If you ask Siri for ‘Business Storytelling Podcast,’ my podcast is not the first and only result. (Remember many voice searches only show or say one result.) You need to say ‘Christoph Trappe: The Business Storytelling Podcast’ for it to be in the top position. That was my mistake when I set it up—long before I thought about voice strategy,” Trappe says.

Other Links of Note

How do you boil down your brand’s goals into a few sentences? A recent article from Sprout Social breaks down how to define your brand mission.

Say what? Active listening is a superpower, argues Association Chat’s KiKi L’Italien. She offers tips to be a better listener.

Effective hiring and retention practices are key to effective leadership, says Tanner Simkins in Entrepreneur. He provides five strategies for employee retention.

