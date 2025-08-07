Securing Identity: What Associations Need to Know About Verifiable Credentials 

The transformative potential of verifiable credentials and digital wallets in the association sector make this technology hard to ignore. If you’re currently working on improving your certification processes, this article is for you.

Content Authenticity in 2025

With the vast amount of information available online, it is essential to differentiate genuine from fabricated content. For associations, the integrity of published content directly impacts reputation and the trust placed by members.

Associations must implement robust methods to authenticate and protect their members, ensuring reduced identity fraud, valid professional qualifications, and strong cybersecurity. This involves leveraging advanced technologies, such as verifiable credentials, to provide transparent and immutable records of who a person is and what their qualifications are.

Increasing Labor Mobility

Authentic content fosters trust and engagement among members and the industry at large. Associations can enable labor mobility at scale by offering digital wallets and verifiable proof of qualifications to their members. These forms of proof can be stored in member digital wallets and presented in real time to employers anywhere in the world.

Transparent communication and consistent verification processes help build a solid foundation of trust, enhancing the association’s overall effectiveness in the industry they serve.

Embracing Verifiable Credentials

Verifiable credentials are digital, secure, and portable. Examples of verifiable credentials for professionals include certifications, licenses, continuing education credits, memberships, proof of identity, education, insurance, etc. The credentials are bound to the person who received them and cryptographically signed by the association. This makes them tamper-evident and very popular across several uses, from employment pre-screening to secure access.

Benefits of Verifiable Credentials

Verifiable credentials offer numerous benefits, including:

Implementing Verifiable Credentials in Associations

For associations, adopting verifiable credentials involves several strategic steps:

Partnering with technology providers. Collaborate with technology providers who specialize in verifiable credentialing solutions. These partnerships can offer the necessary infrastructure and support for implementing secure and verifiable credentials.

Educating members. Inform members about the benefits and usage of verifiable credentials. Provide resources and training to ensure they understand how to manage and share their credentials effectively.

Integrating with existing systems. Ensure that verifiable credentials can seamlessly integrate with your association’s existing systems, such as membership databases and certification programs. This integration facilitates low costs, short timelines, smooth issuance, management, and successful verification of credentials.

Case Study: Inteleos

Inteleos, a global healthcare certification organization, has successfully implemented verifiable credentials into their certification programs. The system is designed to hold Inteleos branded credentials and certifications, including all of their most widely held credentials issued by the Inteleos family of councils: the American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonography (ARDMS), the Alliance for Physician Certification and Advancement (APCA), and the Point of Care Ultrasound Certification Academy (POCUS).

Launched in Q4 2024, the Inteleos verifiable credentials program has exceeded their OKR goals. Over 42,000 individual certifications have been issued to Inteleos customers from October 2024 through March 2025, validating the customer demand for managing a multitude of professional verifiable credentials from a digital wallet.

Looking Ahead

Gartner, Inc., predicts that by 2026, at least 500 million smartphone users will be regularly making verifiable claims using a digital identity wallet. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, association professionals must stay ahead of the curve by embracing innovative solutions for securing the professional identity of their members. By prioritizing this area, associations can safeguard their reputation, enhance member engagement, and position themselves as leaders in their respective fields.

Content authenticity and verifiable credentials are not just emerging concepts — they are the foundation of your association strategy. Organizations that prioritize integrity, security, and trust will position themselves as leaders. Those that embrace these advancements will not only safeguard their credibility but also unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation, and lasting member value. The future belongs to associations that act now, setting the standard for a more transparent, secure, and connected community.

