Daily Buzz: Improve Your Quest for Knowledge With Content Curation What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Aug 20, 2020 (undefined undefined/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (undefined undefined/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Knowing how to process the sea of digital information will make you a better learner. Also: making an impact during virtual meetings.

The amount of information we have at our fingertips is invaluable, but it can also be overwhelming. Where do you start? What sources are trustworthy? And how do you retain the high volume of content you’re exposed to? Curation is the key to managing this information, making sense of it, and learning from it.

“Curating for learning involves making choices about content and experiences from among a large number of options; infusing those choices with context and meaning; and sharing the results with others,” says Jeff Cobb, author of 10 Ways to Be a Better Learner, on Mission to Learn.

To get started, take cues from individuals who are already good at curating information, such as contributors to blogs and newsletters or authors who have published books on relevant topics. From there, determine your curation strategy: why you’re doing it, who you’re doing it for, what types of content you’re featuring, and how you’re going to distribute your curation.

As you start curating, designate a space to store useful information that you come across, such as a dedicated email folder.

“If, on the other hand, you use a tool like Feedly or Inoreader, you can easily use categories and tags to group similar items together and make them much easier to find later,” Cobb says.

Add value to your list of content by contextualizing each piece of information. “Add explanations, draw comparisons, connect the dots between the items you have discovered and the world of your followers,” Cobb says.

make an impact in Virtual Meetings

Some smart tips for getting people to pay attention to you during video meetings. @MindaZetlin https://t.co/V7SOiFrkcP — Inc. (@Inc) August 20, 2020

Do you feel ignored during video calls? A few subtle changes to your approach will have other participants paying attention to you, suggests Minda Zetlin in Inc. In your next meeting, arrive early and follow up afterward.

“This is your chance to—briefly—remind others of important points or suggestions you made, share any new ideas or comments you may have, and suggest follow-up actions,” Zetlin says.

Other Links of Note

Want to get your board synced to your nonprofit’s mission? Create a road map to follow, suggests a recent post on Blue Avocado.

Engaging audiences is important on any social platform. Hootsuite breaks down how to moderate a YouTube comment section.

Online member applications can help you gather important information to help your organization grow. The key is asking the right questions, says MemberClicks’ Callie Walker.

Share this article