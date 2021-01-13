Membership Pro Tip: On-Demand Webinars What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Lisa Boylan / Jan 13, 2021 (JakeOlimb/DigitalVision Vectors) (JakeOlimb/DigitalVision Vectors)

A new membership type responds directly to member needs by providing affordable education options when they need them most.

How does it work? The National Society for Histotechnology launched a new membership type in October 2020, in direct response to a member survey showing a strong desire for more affordable education options. The number-one reason members join NSH is to access education, says Cindy Simpson, CAE, manager of members services.

The new Enhanced Education Membership incorporates access to NSH’s library of on-demand webinars into membership. It’s helped bring back lapsed members and attracted new ones, especially histotechnologists looking for continuing education credits or professional development, Simpson says.

Why is it effective? A lot of NSH members were furloughed by their employers or their work hours were reduced, so they were concerned about accessing affordable education. Members are price sensitive, Simpson says, but “we didn’t want to just give everything away.” So NSH reached out to its members and settled on a price. For $139, members get a general membership, which costs $80, and unlimited access to over 70 webinars. The webinars generally range in price from $10 to $25. So, if members access just a few webinars, they’ve recouped their investment in the Enhanced Education Membership.

What’s the benefit? “We’re always looking for ways to increase our percentage of retention and we feel that this will be a nice springboard and an opportunity for us to work with members further,” Simpson says.

Share this article