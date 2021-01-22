We Asked, You Answered: What Are You Looking Forward to in 2021? What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Rasheeda Childress / Jan 22, 2021 (oatawa/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (oatawa/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

With 2020 filled with pandemic restrictions, many association professionals are hoping they can enjoy some pre-pandemic comforts in 2021.

The entire world spent at least part of 2020 with some type of restrictions placed on their lives due to the global pandemic. The Atlantic even called 2020 “The Year We Lost,” because of so many people, activities, and things lost.

As we begin 2021, most association professionals are looking forward to gaining back some of what they lost last year. They want big- and small-scale joys. Read on to see what activities your colleagues are looking forward to in the coming months:

Patricia Montague

CEO, School Nutrition Association

On a professional level, I am looking forward to COVID getting under control as vaccines become readily available and being able to have in-person small meetings with staff members and in-person meetings with SNA members. On a personal level, I am looking forward to being able to see family and friends on a regular basis, going to the movies, eating at restaurants, going to Nats games and live performances—all the things that we all love to do.

Cherie Courtade

Communications Director, Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado

Recycling! (Yes, I’m that nerd.) Some big recycling-related events were canceled in spring 2020. I’ve been collecting harder-to-recycle items in my garage and look forward to diverting them from the landfill and having space in my garage again.

Kelley Cox

Director of Business and Membership Development, American National Standards Institute

I’m looking forward to when my colleagues and I can safely return to in-person work and travel. While I appreciate some of the upside of virtual meetings and remote work, I miss the personal interaction and spontaneous conversations that generally result in stronger working relationships, team building, and creative ideas.

Lori Anderson

CEO, International Sign Association

Being with people and doing things together is number-one. But having some degree of certainty is a close second. Even though few things in life are completely certain, I look forward to being able to plan with confidence, even to a small degree.

Gary Roebuck

Deputy Executive Director, Association of Research Libraries

International travel. I miss the new perspectives and cultural insight it provides.

Tammy Keller

Governance Specialist, Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association

I am looking forward to celebrating my mother’s 80th birthday. It was postponed back in March 2020. She is doing very well, and I think getting the family together would be great for all of us.

Share this article