Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations

Association professionals are always on the move. Here’s our monthly roundup of new hires, career changes, and retirements across the association industry. Of note in March 2021: Suzanne Clark becomes the first woman to lead the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Chief Staff Executives

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce welcomed Suzanne Clark as its new CEO. She succeeds Thomas J. Donohue, who led the organization for 24 years.

Tasha Cornish was appointed the new executive director of the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc.

Pet Care Trust has hired [PDF] Matt Coffindaffer, MBA, CAE, as its new executive director.

Kate Fryer was selected as the next chief executive officer for the Endocrine Society. She will begin this role in April.

The American Academy of Audiology has named Patrick Gallagher, MBA, as its new executive director effective March 15. His predecessor, Tanya Tolpegin, MBA, CAE, stepped down after six years helming the organization.

Devin Heath has joined Visit Natchez as executive director.

Suzanne Neufang was named executive director of the Global Business Travel Association.

The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association’s board of directors has appointed Rebecca K. Oyler president and CEO.

Guylaine Saint Juste has been hired as executive director of the National Association of Black Accountants. She succeeds Walter J. Smith, who retired this year.

Baiju R. Shah has been named president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Partnership.

The Association of Dental Support Organizations has selected Andrew Smith as its new executive director.

The United States Golf Association has selected Mike Whan as its new CEO. After a long tenure at the Ladies Professional Golf Association, he’ll join USGA this summer.

Other Moves

The New Jersey Hospital Association has added two people to its senior leadership team. Raymond Brandes will serve as the group’s first chief operating officer, and Christopher Bailey as its chief financial officer.

Tom Hood, CPA, CITP, CGMA, former executive director and CEO of the Maryland Association of CPAs, has joined the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants as executive vice president of business growth and engagement.

Three new people have been brought onto the Fiber Broadband Association’s leadership team: Deborah Kish joins as vice president of research and marketing; Edna Preuss takes on the role of manager of industry affairs, LATAM Chapter; and Trish Ehlers, serves as senior director of membership, industry affairs, and operations.

Pete Pomilio joined Triad Strategies as its director of association management services.

The San Francisco Travel Association welcomed Nicole Rogers as executive vice president and chief sales officer.

Jenn Sanders joins the American Quarter Horse Association as director of sales.

The Asian American Hotel Owners Association has selected Robert Stuckey as its new vice president of business development.

Association and event management firm IMN Solutions promoted two staff: Melissa Tighe, CMP, is now executive vice president and CFO, and Lauren Moore is now vice president of sales and marketing.

The International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition promoted two staff to senior roles. Candice Uzoigwe is now senior vice president, and Lara Miller is senior counsel.

Tim Ward has joined Community Brands as general manager for Aptify.

Retirements

Borre Winckel, president and CEO of the Building Industry Association of San Diego County, announced that he is retiring later this year.

