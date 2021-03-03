Membership Pro Tip: Member Meetups What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Lisa Boylan / Mar 3, 2021 (artisteer/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (artisteer/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Informal, online monthly meetups give members a chance to connect with peers, explore hot topics, and enjoy small-group discussions.

How does it work?

The membership committee of the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine wanted to find a way to help members connect who were missing in-person networking at SIIM events. Their solution: Member Meetups. The free, informal, 45-minute sessions are held monthly on Zoom with about 35 participants.

Members of the Meetup planning group choose the topics for the online meetings and find a lead moderator, as well as moderators for breakout sessions. On the back end, SIIM assists by providing a template with the title of the Meetup, bullet points about the topic, and other relevant information that Meetup organizers can use when they are soliciting moderators.

Why is it effective?

“Our members really value the networking and collegiality that they would typically get at our annual meeting,” says Meggan Olek, SIIM’s director of membership and operations. “This fills that void and offers a touchpoint for our members to be able to connect.”

What’s the benefit?

“It’s not a heavy lift,” she says. SIIM serves as the host with the help from members, so it’s a collaborative effort. Feedback has been positive so far, and members appreciate the mix of participants from SIIM’s multidisciplinary community of professionals and vendors.

