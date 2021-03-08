Weekly Now: The Case for Distributing Vaccines At Truck Stops What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Ernie Smith / Mar 8, 2021 (Bim/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Bim/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A coalition of trucking groups says that drivers face challenges with traditional vaccine distribution. Also: Why you should give yourself a little compassion.

A coalition of groups targeting the trucking industry is asserting that truck stops should be vaccine distribution sites.

Last month, the National Association of Truck Stop Operators (NATSO) and six other organizations—the American Trucking Associations, National Association of Small Trucking Companies, National Private Truck Council, National Tank Truck Carriers, Truckload Carriers Association, and the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund—sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention arguing that truck stops should be used to distribute vaccines to truck drivers and truck stop employees.

“By administering vaccines through our nationwide network of locations, we can ensure the ability of our employees and the nation’s truck drivers to continue serving on the front lines of the fuel and food distribution systems across the country,” the letter stated. “Furthermore, by vaccinating truck stop employees, we can amplify the breadth and scope of vaccination deployment across the communities in which we operate.”

NATSO said in a news release that the issue was raised partly because of a challenge unique to truck drivers—because they are frequently traveling across state lines and may not be in their state of residence, they’re often unable to get vaccines through traditional means.

A statement from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). pic.twitter.com/R81QjEMgK5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 7, 2021

Golden Globes organizers pledge changes. In the wake of a weeks-long protest that dominated the Golden Globes last month, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced over the weekend that it would take efforts to reshape its membership to discourage exclusionary practices, NBC News reported. “Among other important tasks, [an independent expert] will audit our bylaws and membership requirements to help us guard against any exclusionary practices and achieve a more diverse membership,” HFPA said in a social media statement. The association, which decides the winners of the Golden Globes each year, faced outcry over a lack of Black members, which observers believe led to a lack of diversity in this year’s nominees.

Microsoft Exchange servers face hacking risks. If your association uses Microsoft Exchange to manage its email, calendar, and collaboration software, make sure you’re up to date with your patches. ZDNet reports that a series of attacks could broadly threaten Exchange servers around the globe. The attacks, which affect on-premise versions of Exchange Server 2013, Exchange Server 2016, and Exchange Server 2019, are said to originate from sources in China.

Show a Little Self-Compassion

Want to be more successful in this particularly weird year? Put a stronger focus on caring about yourself.

That’s the take of Inc. writer Jeff Haden, who explains that self-compassion goes hand in hand with a growth mindset. The reason? Not caring for yourself, or disregarding your capabilities to grow, discourages personal evolution and development.

“No matter how great your self-esteem is, when you assume that you are what you are and the going gets tough—as the going inevitably does—you start to feel helpless because you think what you ‘are’ isn’t good enough,” Haden writes. “And when you think that, you put things off. Or even stop trying. Why try, when trying won’t matter?”

So stop being so hard on yourself—and treat every situation as a potential learning opportunity.

