Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations

(tolgart/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (tolgart/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Association professionals are always on the move. Here’s our monthly roundup of new hires, career changes, and retirements across the association industry. Of note: Donte P. Shannon, FASAE, CAE, is heading up the Woodworking Machinery Industry Association.

Career moves are common in the association industry. This month, there are several changes at the executive level, including Rachel Dreskin heading up the Plant Based Foods Association and Charles H. Jeffers II beginning a role at the Bermuda Tourism Authority that’s been vacant for more than a year. Here’s a look at those moves and other career changes.

Chief Staff Executives

Lakey Boyd was hired as the new president and CEO of the Columbia Association. She is scheduled to begin May 3.

The Pharmacy Quality Alliance selected Micah Cost, PharmD, MS, as its new CEO.

The Oklahoma Pork Council has filled two key positions. Kylee Deniz (pictured) was hired as the new executive director, and Nikki Snider, a 17-year veteran of the group, will move to the position of associate director.

Rachel Dreskin joined the Plant Based Foods Association as its new CEO.

Saima K. Hedrick was named the new executive director of Society for Research in Child Development.

The Bermuda Tourism Authority hired Charles H. Jeffers II as its new CEO. He replaces Kevin Dallas, who left in February 2020.

AMPED Association Management announced that Donté P. Shannon, FASAE, CAE, will take on a new role as president and CEO of the Woodworking Machinery Industry Association.

Other Moves

Kim Bach joined Destinations International as its sales and services manager.

Three staff changes were announced at the National Business Aviation Association. Andrew Broom joined the organization as its new senior vice president for strategy, marketing, and innovation. NBBA promoted Jo Damato, CAM, to senior vice president, education, training, and workforce development. Doug Carr was elevated to senior vice president, safety, security, sustainability, and international affairs.

Visit Salt Lake recently created a director of research and analytics position and promoted long-time employee, Allison Chappell, to the post.

LeLan Dains was chosen as the director of the Emporia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers announced that Christine Durkin joined team Wild Alaska Pollock as a marketing consultant helping manage GAPP’s partnership program.

The National Restaurant Association hired Emily Knight as chief collaboration officer and executive vice president of industry relations, a newly created job intended to strengthen the association’s voice in speaking for the industry. Knight was previously CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association.

The American Clean Power Association recently made two additions to its C-suite. Rod O’Connor joined ACP as chief commercialization and engagement officer, while Jason Clark joined ACP as chief strategy officer.

Veronica Purvis, MSM, CAE, joined TREX to manage the Skin of Color Society as associate executive director.

The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture hired Joe Reardon as director of food safety programs.

Bill Rowan joined the National Asphalt Pavement Association as its director of communications.

Tally Management Group made four staff moves, promoting three staff who serve as executive directors of the associations they manage and one staffer on the meetings team. Leslie Teris, JD, CAE, is now associate director, business and professional; Brent Schwartz is now associate director, healthcare and scientific; and Nim Lalvani is now associate director, philanthropic and charitable. Tally also promoted Wendy Stevens to associate director, meetings.

The Law School Admission Council hired Angela Winfield as its chief diversity officer. Winfield, who is legally blind, is due to start her position in May.

Retirements

Barb Glenn, Ph.D., CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, announced that she plans to retire this fall. She has been CEO since 2014.

National Auto Auction Association CEO Frank Hackett plans to retire [PDF] this summer, after 17 years leading the trade organization. His retirement date will be finalized once a successor has been hired.

After nearly four decades at the Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives, Richard G. Johnstone Jr., has retired.

