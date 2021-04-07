Membership Pro Tip: Increase Renewals With Video What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Lisa Boylan / Apr 7, 2021 (izusek/E+/Getty Images Plus) (izusek/E+/Getty Images Plus)

Communicating with video adds a personal and authentic touch to member outreach.

The value of video has increased significantly since everything went virtual one year ago. Video is a powerful medium because it boosts engagement, participation, value, and community, said Gather Voices CEO Michael Hoffman in a webinar on using video to boost member renewals.

How does it work?

Hoffman recommends using video to amp up membership renewals on these platforms:

Website. When your members spend more time on your association’s website viewing video content featuring their fellow members, their sense of community and belonging increases because they see themselves reflected in real people sharing their experiences, rather than brand messaging.

Social media. Incorporating video into social media messaging creates deeper engagement and greater retention of content.

Email. Email is the main tactic associations use to connect with members for renewal. Putting the word “video” in an email subject line can increase click-throughs by over 300 percent, which it did for the American Society of Transplant Surgeons.

Why is it effective?

Video enhances the platforms you are already using to increase click-throughs, engagement, and conversion. “Engagement is about creating something new and letting members be the star of the show,” Hoffman said.

And it doesn’t have to be an expensive production. You can use inexpensive tools like Zoom recordings to build up your video library. Authenticity is key. The most resonant videos are not highly produced, but simple segments featuring real people talking about their real experiences.

What is the benefit?

When you ask a member to share their experience in a video, that person’s story becomes a powerful testimonial that will influence others. Just asking for it creates a different relationship between the member and the organization: It says, “We value you. We value your experience, and we want to know about it,” Hoffman said.

Do you have a membership pro tip? Please share in the comments or email me.

