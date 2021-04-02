Using Simple Tech to Keep the World’s Problem-Solvers Connected AND What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROMAND X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. Feathr / Apr 2, 2021 (Possessed Photography) (Possessed Photography)

A digital marketing specialist explains how tech keeps this manufacturing association humming.

How does an association committed to promoting and supporting the manufacturing industry reach diverse but niche audiences at varying stages of a buyers’ journey? If you are Amanda Krigner, Senior Digital Marketing Specialist II at the nonprofit manufacturing association SME, you turn to technology. “I’ve always been a firm believer in utilizing technology to work smarter and solve problems,” says Krigner. “I couldn’t imagine managing our digital marketing campaigns without technology.”

Among its services to the industry, SME creates must-attend events every year that are focused on different verticals within the manufacturing industry—from 3D printing to robots to CNC machining to medical devices. These events are vital for the industry to share information, make connections, problem-solve together, and meet global needs. So when the pandemic prevented physical events in 2020, SME pivoted to virtual, relying on Feathr, a digital marketing tool that SME has been using since 2016, which aims to alleviate stress and increase results for overworked and undersized association marketing teams, for promotion.

Krigner says that Feathr’s ability to retarget site visitors with event signups and content has proven effective and efficient and, yes, even fun. “The thing I like most is the only limitation is your own creativity. You can simply do a retargeting campaign, or you can use very personalized funnels based on user action.” The latter entails creating automated digital funnels that move customers along their purchasing journey. “It is very nimble, and you can adjust as you see what’s working and what isn’t.”

Krigner says SME is constantly evolving its usage of the platform, and believes that innovation is the key to SME’s—or any association’s—success. Having Feathr’s reliable and powerful tech, as well the insights of their expert team, gives Krigner the confidence to make a break from the norm and try new things. “Anytime you want to make a change, there’s a little bit of a learning curve involved,” she advises other association marketing professionals. “But you have to start. Take a small step at first, learn and build on what you’ve done, and soon you’ll see it wasn’t as scary as you thought it would be.”

Feathr’s amazing assistance to beginners as well seasoned users like Krigner makes the platform user-friendly for everyone, she says. “Feathr’s Academy is great; it allows you to really understand all that the platform offers. There are so many possibilities, and when you are starting out, Feathr’s account managers are helpful in determining which campaigns will get you to your goals.”

Growing revenue and attendance is the goal of most association marketing professionals, but for Krigner, her aim goes beyond the numbers. “I am so proud of the manufacturers we serve,” she says. “Last year, so many pivoted to making hand sanitizer or PPE or whatever the need was. The things that you buy at the store don’t just appear. They are made by somebody. In 2020, we saw just how much our industry cares and wants to help their communities, when many manufacturers disrupted their entire operations to help meet a community need. It feels amazing to know that the work we do at SME is helping these manufacturers do their vital work.”

