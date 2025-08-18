Actions Speak Louder Than Surveys: A Smarter Approach to Member Feedback and Combatting Survey Fatigue

We’ve all been there. Your barista hands you a receipt with a QR code for “just two minutes of your thoughts,” and your inbox is flooded with messages that start, “We value your opinion … ” It’s no wonder people are tuning out.

Survey fatigue is real. And it’s not just the survey — we’re now dealing with “pre-survey fatigue.” That’s the moment of dread when you click the link, see 15 questions ahead, and immediately close the tab. Once you get to the survey, recent scientific research shows that the more questions a survey asks, the more likely you are to skip questions.

For associations that rely on member input to improve programs, benefits, and engagement, this trend presents a challenge: How do you get meaningful feedback without burning out your audience?

At the 2025 ASAE Marketing, Membership, Communications, and Tech Conference, Rachel Mace, CAE, of Association Analytics made a compelling case for flipping the script: less surveying, more observing. Her session, “Actions Speak Louder than Surveys,” offered a practical roadmap for getting to the truth of what members want — without exhausting their goodwill.

Beyond the Survey Link

Let’s face it: Surveys aren’t what they used to be. Saturation has driven down response rates and upended data quality. Surveys still have their place — but they’re no longer the star of the show. With open rates falling and data quality declining, associations need to work harder and think differently about how they listen.

Mace’s core message was simple: You already know more than you think.

Associations sit on a treasure trove of behavioral data — event registrations, resource downloads, member service inquiries, website traffic, discussion threads, and more. These unspoken signals often tell a clearer story than any Likert scale ever could. Want to know what’s top of mind for your members? Look at what they’re searching for, downloading, and attending. Even what they are not responding to is critical information.

Rethinking Feedback Strategies

Instead of sending out more surveys, Mace advocates for a layered approach that blends behavioral insights, targeted questions, and creative feedback touchpoints:

Use captive moments: Events and webinars are prime opportunities to collect feedback through polls, chats, and live Q&A — when attention is high and context is fresh.

Engagement patterns (downloads, attendance, social media shares) can reveal interests far more accurately than self-reported preferences.

Simplify and segment: Not every department needs its own survey. Coordinating efforts across teams can reduce redundancy, clarify purpose, and improve the experience for members.

Give context, get better data: If a longer survey is essential, provide a checklist of what members will need before they begin. Transparency about time commitment and purpose improves participation.

Offer meaningful incentives: Benchmarking surveys might appeal to data lovers; others may need gift cards, recognition, or early access to content to engage.

Show that you are listening: Feedback is a promise. If you ask for it, act on it — and tell people what you did with their input. Even when you can't say yes, members want to know they were heard.

From Listening to Acting

The real insight isn’t in what people say — it’s in what they do. That’s why Mace emphasized the need to monitor online community discussions, sentiment on social media, and search queries on your own site. These tools can identify pain points and emerging needs before anyone fills out a form.

She also reminded attendees that neutral responses aren’t meaningless. Sometimes, no strong opinion is a signal of satisfaction, or simply a sign that the issue wasn’t relevant to that segment. Understanding the nuance behind the data is as important as gathering it.

Designing for Trust

Mace offered a refreshing take on member feedback: less about measurement, more about relationship-building. When members believe that their voices matter — not just in theory, but in visible outcomes — they’re more likely to engage, advocate, and stay loyal.

Her advice to associations was clear:

Build smarter, not bigger, surveys.

Lean into your existing data.

Replace friction with curiosity.

And above all, earn your members’ trust by proving that their input has impact.

In the end, a lower survey volume paired with a higher quality of insight isn’t just good analytics — it’s good member care and better strategy. And it’s what your members deserve.

