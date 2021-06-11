Real Estate Partnership Looks to End Housing Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ Community What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Lisa Boylan / Jun 11, 2021 (Peter Horrox/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Peter Horrox/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A new collaboration between the National Association of Realtors and the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance will address real estate issues the LGBTQ+ community faces through advocacy, member engagement, and leadership development.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) announced a new partnership with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. The groups will work to identify training opportunities that cultivate LGBTQ+ leaders and mobilize members in support of mutually beneficial federal policies and other pro-LGBTQ+ and real estate industry initiatives.

“NAR has long championed LGBTQ+ rights in the housing market, and we’re proud to continue leading today’s industry in the fight against discrimination,” said NAR president Charlie Oppler in a press release. “As the nation recognizes Pride Month this June, we’re excited to announce this partnership with the Alliance and begin our work toward initiatives that will provide tremendous benefits to American real estate and our society as a whole.”

The partnership aligns with a commitment included in NAR’s code of ethics that supports engagement with organizations that address real estate issues the LGBTQ+ community faces. NAR amended its code of ethics in 2011 and 2014 to ensure realtors were upholding housing protections for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

In addition, NAR recently worked with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as it reformed its enforcement of the Fair Housing Act. In February, HUD announced that the it will enforce the Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

NAR and the Alliance will join forces on several efforts across the real estate industry, including increasing member engagement and supporting federal policies that enhance fair housing, sustainable homeownership, and private property rights. The groups will also focus on advancing diversity and inclusion in both organizations.

The LGBTQ+ community is estimated to hold $1 trillion in potential buying power in the housing market, but much of that spending power has yet to be fully unlocked. NAR and the Alliance will partner to cultivate LGBTQ+ leaders and advocate for policies that support this growing segment of home buyers.

Alliance and NAR leadership have already actively engaged in each other’s events and committees that support inclusion across the industry.

“Having the leading trade association in the U.S. as a part of The Alliance is a huge step for our members and the entirety of the LGBTQ+ community,” said John Thorpe, The Alliance’s national president and board chairman in a press release. “NAR has been at the forefront of removing barriers that members of our community may face in the journey to homeownership, including ensuring the Realtor community refrains from discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.”

Share this article