We Asked, You answered: What’s Your Favorite Summer Tradition?

Memorial Day typically kicks off the summer season, and we wanted to know what favorite seasonal traditions association execs were looking forward to. Heading to the beach, watching some baseball, and gazing at fireflies were among the responses.

With summer comes a slew of traditions for folks. And while the official start isn’t until the solstice on June 20, many started in on their favorite activities over the Memorial Day weekend. Association professionals who answered our question tended to enjoy the simple pleasures, from tailgating to fresh corn on the cob. Check out some of their responses below.

Barbara Kachelski, CAE

Executive Director, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry

Tailgating at Milwaukee Brewers games with my family.

Louise Ristau, CAE

Executive Director, Association Management Center

Typically, Memorial Day means it’s time to plant flowers. This year, it means a beach vacation!

Theresa DeConinck

Director of Business Development, Kenes Group

As I was married Memorial Day weekend back in 2007, we always celebrate our wedding anniversary on the Saturday of Memorial Day, and not the real day of the anniversary. We always vowed to be out of town. Those trips have included Brisbane (two times), Hong Kong, London, Brussels, Berlin, Frankfurt, as well as Yellowstone, Reno, and even Blanchester, Ohio, a few times! Only twice out of the last 14 years did we miss traveling. Our favorite tradition is just being together in a far-off place. Where we will be this time: Lake Anna, which is outside of Washington, DC.

Kristin Kelly

Assistant Director of Ethics, Policy, and Compliance, International Coaching Federation

Sitting on the porch at dusk watching the fireflies and just relaxing.

Cindy Simpson, CAE

Administrative Assistant, Urgent Care Association

My favorite summer tradition was spending a week at the Outer Banks with my husband, two children, and our two dogs. My dad and sister would join us, and we had such a great time. Although my dad is no longer with us, I cherish the memories that I have of us going to the beach, visiting the various lighthouses, and putting together puzzles after dinner.

Dave Bornmann

Chief Marketing Officer, Association Analytics

More than 25 years of summers at Rehoboth Beach—reading on the beach, swimming in the ocean, Funland, Double Dippers, pool parties with friends and family. It’s still hard to believe that our kids who started going to the beach as babies are now working summer jobs there.

Mandy Sponholtz

Director of Operations, National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators

Eating fresh corn on the cob and watermelon!

