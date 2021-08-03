Small Changes Can Make a Big Impact AND What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROMAND X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. Community Brands / Aug 3, 2021 (RapidEye/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (RapidEye/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Making improvements to your association’s programs, products and services might feel like too much to take on. After all, you’ve got an organization to run. But there are small things you can start doing right away that have the potential to make a big (and positive) impact on your organization and your members. Here are three of them.

Start Refreshing Content.

Continually developing new content for your members—from articles and papers to presentations—can be overwhelming. So, before you start developing content from scratch, look at what you already have. You likely have more than you think—content that can be reused, repurposed, and used as a launching point for new content. Also, consider asking if you can reshare or repost your members’ content in your own online community and on your social media channels. You can also ask your volunteers and more involved members to help you produce content.

Engage Members More With Your Events.

Whether your member events are virtual, in-person or hybrid, there are a few simple things you can do to take member engagement to the next level. For example:

Send members a short series of emails to get them excited about your event and let them know what to expect.

For instance, in one email you might include event highlights. In another, include top tips for getting the most out of the event. Send attendees an email on each day of the event. Focus on updates and key events for the day. Include links so attendees can easily access sessions and other event features.

Focus on updates and key events for the day. Include links so attendees can easily access sessions and other event features. Engage attendees outside of the event. For example, post highlights of the event each day on your social media accounts. Also, start discussion groups about topics from your event in your online member community.

Ask for Feedback.

You probably send attendee surveys after your organization’s meetings and events. But do you get member feedback in other areas? Start reaching out to members to learn what they think about your products and services. For example, send a periodic survey to gather members’ thoughts and ideas about your organization’s programs and benefits. Also, gain insights by spending a few minutes each day reading what members are saying in your online community and participating in conversations to spark more feedback. You’ll likely uncover some simple tweaks you can make to provide even greater value to your members.

