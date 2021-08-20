We Asked, You Answered: What's on Your Back-to-Office Shopping List? What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Rasheeda Childress / Aug 20, 2021 (Roman Valiev/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Roman Valiev/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

People are typically doing back-to-school shopping now. However, with many associations reopening this fall after being shuttered for the pandemic, workers are also buying items to make their office space more fitting for the times. Everything from masks and hand sanitizer to more comfortable clothes are on shopping lists.

Returning to the office while COVID-19 cases are on the rise due to the Delta variant is making people think differently about what they want to bring back to the workplace with them. Many want a slice of the comfort they experienced at home—from plants to comfy clothes. Read on to see what’s on the back-to-office shopping lists of your association colleagues.

Paula Seidel, CAE

Senior Director, Industry and International Relations, American Institute of Architects

Several styles of masks, a cute hand sanitizer with a pump for my desk, and a small version to carry around. I will also be more mindful of having a cooler with snacks and drinks so that I don’t have to worry about an extra trip to the water cooler/shared refrigerator.

Jan Reisinger, CAE

Executive Director, Pennsylvania College of Emergency Physicians

A few more personal items like photos or items that point to family and friends. I think that the pandemic has caused us all to look at those things that are most important in life.

Jennifer Richards

Membership Director, American Association of Airport Executives

I have developed a love for seltzer since I don’t need as much caffeine to get through my day. And last, comfortable clothes. We have a dress code, but I’ve found a lot of the clothing I’m buying lately looks nice but makes me feel like I’m wearing yoga pants and a hoodie.

Leslie Payne, CAE

Director of Student and Younger Member Programs and Pre-College Outreach, American Society of Civil Engineers

Less is more. After 18 months away, I am cleaning house, discarding most paper files, and updating my space with personal photos that are more relevant. It feels like starting all over again in some ways.

Megan Watson

Membership Manager, Association of Government Accountants

Hand sanitizer, reusable silverware and dishware since we don’t have communal supplies anymore, and some little plant friends to bring a touch of home to my office.

