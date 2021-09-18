Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Rasheeda Childress / Sep 18, 2021 (Dmitry Kovalchuk/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Dmitry Kovalchuk/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Association professionals are always on the move. Here’s our monthly roundup of new hires, career changes, and retirements across the association industry. Of Note: Mark Ingrao, CAE, will lead the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association.

This month, there’s a lot of movement among CEOs in several different industries. Here’s a look at those changes, along with other promotions and career changes in the association industry.

Chief Staff Executives

Association Forum retained Suzanne Berry, CAE, to serve as interim president and CEO.

The American Dairy Science Association selected Jerry Bowman as its new executive director.

Julie Fabsik-Swarts was named CEO of the Employee Assistance Professionals Association.

The Indiana Association of Realtors named [PDF] Mark Fisher as its new CEO.

Visit Oakland hired Peter Gamez as its president and CEO.

With the departure of its CEO, the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology selected David Hebert as its interim CEO.

The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association appointed Mark S. Ingrao, CAE, its new chief executive officer.

Robert (Jay) Malone was named executive director of the Association of College and Research Libraries.

Bradley McKinney was announced as the new executive director for the International Wood Products Association.

The Universities Research Association selected John C. Mester as its new executive director and CEO.

Debra Phillips was named the next CEO of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association. Phillips will succeed Kevin Cosgriff, who is retiring at the end of 2021.

Judith Scarl was appointed executive director and CEO of the American Ornithological Society.

ACES: The Society for Editing named Jehan “Gigi” Sutton its new executive director.

Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas, appointed Julie Cohen Theobald its executive director.

Other Moves

PCMA has made three staff moves in international offices: Jaime Bennett has been elevated to regional director in the European region, Florence (Flo) Chua has been named managing director of its Asia-Pacific region, and Lucio Vaquero has been appointed regional director for its Latin American region.

Joe Ferrazza has joined Million Dollar Round Table as director of North America channel relations.

Destinations International has tapped Julie Holmen to lead its membership engagement team.

Jakub Konysz, CAE, is leading his own firm, Global Navigators, after leaving the American Society of Hematology.

The National Confectioners Association appointed Brian M. McKeon its senior vice president of public policy.

Andrew Ortale was named the chief sales officer for VisitPITTSBURGH.

The Institute of Management Accountants named Loreal Jiles (pictured) vice president of research and thought leadership and appointed Russ Porter its chief financial officer and senior vice president of strategy, technology, and analytics.

Jamie Rice was named director of sales and tourism at National Harbor.

The Endocrine Society named Rodneikka Scott, CAE, its first chief membership and diversity programs officer.

Eisenman & Associates, Inc., welcomed Jordan Vallerga as its meetings and events manager.

Retirements and Departures

Tom Bené, who joined the National Restaurant Association as CEO in 2020, is leaving to become CEO of Breakthru Beverage Group.

American Diabetes Association CEO Tracey D. Brown will be leaving October 6 to take a senior leadership role at Walgreens.

Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Mary Ann Mahoney plans to retire on October 15, after 20 years with the organization.

Randall Moore II left his position as CEO of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology to serve as NorthStar Anesthesia’s national chief anesthetist officer.

Share this article