Membership Pro Tip: Honoring Veterans

By Lisa Boylan / Oct 20, 2021

Veterans Day honors those who have served in the U.S. military. One association found a way to honor both veterans and active military not only on November 11, but every day of the year. Here’s how.

Natalya Read, director of membership at the American Association of Echocardiography, knew the group had a segmentation of members who were either active military or retired. AAE had an informal discount available for active and retired military if someone asked, but Read wondered what AAE could do to honor them—not only if they requested, or on Veteran’s Day, but year-round.

After discussing the idea internally and with AAE’s membership steering committee, she came up with a more visible and concrete way for those members to access a discount.

How Does It Work?

The group decided to offer a 50 percent discount on AAE membership rates for physicians and sonographers with proof of their military ID, either active or retired, or their DD214 separation agreement form.

Because the forms can contain personal information, the membership team asks members to omit any sensitive information before they send them in. The team processes all the information and puts it in the system so when members are invoiced going forward, the 50 percent discount will be included.

AAE created a landing page with all the necessary information for the benefit. “We made it as easy as possible for existing members and new members to reach us if they fit the criteria,” Read says. They also promote it leading up to Veterans Day on social media and other platforms to encourage more participation.

AAE took it a step further and started offering 15 percent off registration rates for live and virtual courses for active and retired military. “We actually went beyond just membership and extended that special rate to our servicemen and women,” Read says.

Why Is It Effective?

“It’s a way that AAE can honor our veterans and active military for their willingness to serve and sacrifice for our country,” Read says. It’s a message that’s universal across all associations because most of them have members that are either active or have served in the past, she says.

What’s the Benefit?

Many of AAE’s military members transition and work in VA medical centers across the country caring for active and retired military personnel and their families. “It’s our way to help advance cardiovascular ultrasounds and improve lives through excellence in education, research, innovation, advocacy, and service to the profession,” Read says. “Which really is AAE’s mission.”

Do you have a membership pro tip?

