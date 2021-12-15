Technology
Think You Know Your Data Privacy? Try This Quiz
With regulations and complex concepts aplenty, data privacy is challenging to grasp. But you might know more than you think. Test your knowledge with this quiz.
From GDPR to the all-important browser cookie, the way that we manage and use data is under the microscope in ways it never was in the past—and it has changed a lot about how associations work.
Getting data privacy right requires a basic understanding of a number of concepts. Some of these are technical considerations; others are on the legal and regulatory side.
While you might not know everything, this quiz will help you figure out where your gaps are—and it’ll teach you a few things along the way.
Click the button below to launch the quiz:
Note: To exit from the quiz, press the escape key.
(da-kuk/E+/Getty Images Plus)
