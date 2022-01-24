Meetings Pro Tip: How Business Travelers Want to Communicate

Business travel has been re-emerging in fits and starts. And while some organizations are staying remote for the time being, those that are embracing hybrid or in-person events might be wondering if the past two years have changed anything as far as how they should communicate with road-warrior attendees.

Fortunately for them, a recent study by a major business travel group shines some light on this issue.

What’s the Strategy?

In a survey published by the Global Business Travel Association earlier this month, the group gathered business travelers’ views on communication around business trips. GBTA found that many preferred the same methods as used previously—that is, emails and text messaging—but that travelers wanted more information than they used to.

In particular, they were most curious about what suppliers such as hotels, airports, airlines, and car rental companies were doing to encourage COVID safety, with more than 80 percent in each case concerned about travel protocols.

The study also found that those who traveled were most interested in receiving emails about resources when receiving communication regarding their trips (81 percent), though text messaging (51 percent) was also on the rise.

Why Is It Effective?

Given the period we’re in, effective communication is important to ensure that those attending in-person events feel safe and in-the-know about the risks of activities surrounding an event, whether that involves getting on a plane or walking into an event venue.

For associations, there may be an opportunity to coordinate with both industry partners and member companies, so that those attending association events are getting the latest details from their employers rather than having to hunt multiple places for the same essential info.

What’s the Potential?

Another detail that might be of use for associations looking to communicate with attendees during the travel process might be to create short videos for them.

The GBTA study finds that nearly a quarter of employees are open to short video as a way to communicate about travel issues, but just 12 percent say they receive such methods.

It could be a way to modernize your association’s approach to communications before and during the event.

