Baird Center
Meetings

Discover the New Baird Center by Way of a Groundbreaking Drone Tour

Experience a stunning drone tour of Milwaukee’s Baird Center—showcasing modern amenities, flexible event spaces, and prime downtown location.

Visit Milwaukee Jun 26, 2025

Take a breathtaking virtual tour of the Baird Center in Milwaukee! This drone footage highlights the incredible amenities, state-of-the-art facilities and versatile spaces that make Baird Center the ultimate venue for conventions, meetings and events. From expansive exhibit halls to intimate meeting rooms, see how Baird Center caters to all event needs in the heart of downtown Milwaukee.

