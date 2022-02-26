Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations

Career moves are common in the association industry. This month, there are several new vice president appointments, including Quardricos Driskell, who joined the Autoimmune Association, and Meeghan Ward Creeden, who will head up people and culture at ISACA.

In addition, a handful of long-time association leaders announced their retirement. Here’s a look at some promotions and other career changes in the association industry.

Chief Staff Executives

Kris Ackley will serve as executive director for two organizations managed by AMPED Association Management: the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association and the Women in Trucking Foundation.

The Insurance Education Association named Brian Allain as chief executive officer.

Emily Bardach, CAE, is the new executive director of the National Air Filtration Association.

Jen Brydges, CAE, was named executive director of Women in Government Relations.

The American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics hired Dave Jackson, CAE, as its new executive officer.

The International Economic Development Council selected Nathan Ohle as its new president and chief executive officer.

Carol Pape, CAE, was named executive director for two organizations managed by Association Management Center: the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine and the International Transplant Nurses Society.

Other Moves

William (Bill) Adams was appointed director of convention sales for Destination DC.

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology named David Anderson chief financial officer.

Danielle Appley-Epstein Janine Douglas Amanda Dyson

The Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau has made some additions to staff and promotions. Danielle Appley-Epstein joins the team as national sales manager, Janine Douglas was promoted to manager, facilities, and Amanda Dyson was promoted to director, membership, corporate events, and visitor services.

Ajay Barot Shannon Donahue Meeghan Ward Creeden

ISACA made several recent staffing moves: Ajay Barot was promoted to chief of staff, Shannon Donahue was promoted to senior vice president of publishing, and Meeghan Ward Creeden was hired as vice president of people and culture.

Bradford Caldwell was hired as vice president of member experience at the National Association of Broadcasters.

The Autoimmune Association named Quardricos Driskell vice president of public policy and government affairs.

The Society of Actuaries welcomed Rose Fealy as chief administrative and financial officer.

The American Chemical Society named LaTrease Garrison its chief operating officer.

Sophia Hyder Hock joined Destinations International as chief diversity officer.

Visit Denver hired Flavia Light as vice president of tourism.

Seven12 Management appointed Amy Luckado chief operations officer.

Chris Lugo was named vice president and chief information security officer for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

(ISC)², a nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals, appointed Richard Shandelman vice president of technology.

Emily Viles-Monari, CAE, was promoted to AMPED Association Management’s senior education manager.

Travel Portland welcomed Dione Williams as director of convention sales.

Retirements

The American Pet Products Association President and CEO Steve King retired at the end of last year. He had been with APPA since 2019 and previously served as president of the Pet Industry Distributors Association.

Mountain West Credit Union Association President and CEO Scott Earl announced that he will retire at the end of June 2022. He has been in that role since 2011.

