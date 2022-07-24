Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations

Career moves are common in the association industry. This month, there are several changes at the executive level, including Kim Schardin, CAE, stepping in to lead the Society for Research on Adolescence.

There were also many moves at the vice-president level, including Sarah Jane Scruggs becoming a vice president at the American Chemistry Council and Gathan Borden taking on the role of senior vice president at Destinations International. Read on to see what careers moves occurred recently.

Chief Staff Executives

Hawai’i Pacific Parks Association selected Melody (Mel) Boehl as its new executive director.

Gregory D. Hill, CAE, was appointed executive director of the New York State Dental Association.

Visit Baton Rouge named Jill Kidder president and CEO.

Joslyn McGriff-Bensley was selected as executive director for the Boone County Chamber of Commerce.

The Journalism Education Association named Veronica T. Holmes Purvis, CAE, its new executive director.

The American Fence Association selected[PDF] Michael Reed to be executive director.

Kim Schardin, CAE, will lead the Society for Research on Adolescence as executive director.

Matt Seaholm was named CEO of the Plastics Industry Association.

Dyslexia Canada selected Alicia Smith as its new executive director.

Other Moves

Glenn Anderson Stephanie Strategos Polis Whitney Taveras

The Plastic Industries Association made several staff changes. It selected Glenn Anderson as its new chief operating officer, hired Stephanie Strategos Polis as vice president of communications, and promoted Whitney Taveras to Equipment Council director.

Dustin Arnheim joined Choose Chicago team as its new senior vice president of sales and services.

Visit Salt Lake hired Suzanne Bajek as its national sales manager for the Northeast Region.

Gathan Borden was named senior vice president for marketing and communications at Destinations International.

Visit Greater Palm Springs welcomed Lauren Bruggemans as director of sustainability and community engagement.

Two new staffers joined the Tax Executives Institute: Tanya Coogan comes aboard as director of membership and chapter relations, while Martin Schuebel joined as director of marketing, communications, and events.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association has made three staff hires to its advocacy section. Leann Paradise is vice president of political and member engagement, Haleigh Hildebrand is senior director of government and political affairs, and Bianca Castillo is state and local government affairs coordinator.

The American Chemistry Council named Sarah Jane Scruggs vice president of communications and public affairs.

Melea Runyon Rose Caple Louisville Tourism announced two staff moves. The CVB hired Melea Runyon as a destination services manager, and Rose Caple will transition to tourism sales manager.

Retirements & Departures

Peggy Daidakis, executive director of the Baltimore Convention Center, is retiring September 1. Daidakis began her career in the convention industry in 1978 as a part of the team that opened the BCC in 1979.

The American Bakers Association announced president and CEO Robb MacKie will step down at the end of 2022. MacKie has been with the organization for 27 years, 17 of them in his current role.

