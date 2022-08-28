Business

Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations

Association professionals are always on the move. Here’s our monthly roundup of new hires, career changes, and retirements across the industry. Of Note: Dan Garrett, CAE, is the new executive director of the American Association for Respiratory Care.

By Rasheeda Childress Aug 28, 2022

Career moves are common in the association industry. This month, there were several promotions, including Krishna Aravamudhan and April Kates-Ellison at the American Dental Association and Andrew Topps at the American Forest & Paper Association.

In addition, new chief staff executives were welcomed at several associations. Here’s a look at a few of the career changes happening in the association industry.  

Chief Staff Executives

The American Association for Respiratory Care appointed Daniel (Dan) Garrett, CAE, as executive director.

The National Black MBA Association selected Shawn M. Graham as its interim CEO.

Anthony Holt was named the new executive director of the Association of County Mayors. He will begin September 1.

The National Association of Attorneys General selected Brian Kane as its new executive director.

The Software and Information Industry Association named Chris Mohr its interim president.

The National Institute of Building Sciences appointed AC Powell, JD, as its new president and CEO.

Peter Scott was selected as CEO of the American Pet Products Association.

Other Moves

Krishna Aravamudhan
April Kates-Ellison

The American Dental Association has made two staff changes. It promoted Krishna Aravamudhan to vice president of its Practice Institute and elevated April Kates-Ellison to chief client services and tripartite relations officer.

Mike Attebury
Joel Sallee

Louisville Tourism has made two staffing changes: Mike Attebury was hired as visitor Center manager and Joel Sallee joined the staff as a convention development sales assistant.

Heather Carnes
Phelps Hope

AAHOA has made two staff moves. Heather Carnes was promoted to executive vice president of communications and chief strategy office, and Phelps Hope was hired as the new executive vice president of operations and chief development officer.

Visit Albuquerque named Scott Craighead its vice president of sales, services, and sports.

The Baltimore Convention Center appointed Phil Costa as the new deputy director.

The National Independent Venue Association appointed Cody Cowan to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

Visit Phoenix office named Lorne Edwards its chief sales officer.

Ashley Hood-Morley has returned to the Plastics Industry Association and will now serve as vice president of industry engagement.

Jos Huxley joined the Toy Association as senior vice president of technical affairs.

The Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau promoted Lindsey Raimondi to public relations manager.

The American Forest & Paper Association promoted Andrew Topps to vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary.

Brooke Ybarra was named senior vice president of innovation and strategy at the American Bankers Association.

Retirements & Departures

SIIA President Jeff Joseph has resigned to take on a role in private industry.

Visit Spokane President and CEO Meg Winchester announced plans to retire at the end of this year. She has been in the position since 2019.

