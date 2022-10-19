We Asked, You Answered: What Does an Association Professional Do?

Based on the number of responses we received to this question, it’s clear that our readers are eager to explain the work of an association professional.

From advocating for members and industries, to advancing the profession, to helping members acquire the skills and knowledge needed for success, read on to hear the elevator speeches your colleagues give when asked what an association professional does.

And stay tuned for another roundup of responses soon where we’ll dive into how association pros explain their specific roles within their respective organizations.

Natasha Alexis

Vice President of Operations and Administration, Gases and Welding Distributors Association

Work for a group of businesses that represent an industry. They created this association to ensure they are economically strong and safe. Our daily goal and work are to ensure the industry and business are thriving.

Michael Dwyer

Chief Executive Relationship Officer/Partner, Association Headquarters

Association professionals are dedicated to helping nonprofit associations and professional societies achieve their missions. We manage the day-to-day activities of the organization, in order for volunteers to think strategically about the future of the association they serve, in the industry or profession in which they work.

Elizabeth George

Chief Membership Officer, American Guild of Organists

Provide members of our profession with the opportunity to connect, engage, educate, and innovate.

Kerri McGovern

Senior Director, Membership, American Corporate Counsel

We use our knowledge and expertise to execute on the mission of the organization, grow its breadth of influence, and, ultimately, improve the lives of our members.

Kevan C. Lyons

CEO, Realtors of Central Colorado

We partner with our professional members to support their success. We provide educational opportunities and tools to enhance and “have their back” as they provide products and services to their customers and clients. We advocate for them with governments and regulatory entities so what they do is the best that can be for the member and their communities.

Valerie Cammiso

VP of Membership and Marketing, Medical Society of the State of New York

Whether working as a CEO or in a specialty function, an association professional is like an orchestra conductor moving constituents for the greater good. We work with individuals or organizations who pay dues and volunteer in support of a mission.

Maryann Fiala

Member Advocate, Lean Construction Institute

Association professionals bring people who share a common goal, interest, industry, or professional together to advance common goals through learning, connection, and influence.

(pixelfit/iStock/Getty Images)