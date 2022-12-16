Startup Stories: Business and Human Rights Lawyers Association

Starting point. The Business and Human Rights Lawyers Association was recently launched by 22 global law firms to advance business and human rights leadership, learning, collaboration, and practice among commercial law firms and business lawyers around the world.

Business and Human Rights Lawyers Association Launch: November 2022 Website: https://www.bhrla.org/

“The formation of this association is both timely and overdue,” said BHRLA Co-Chair Rae Lindsay in a press release. “There is a need to accelerate the dissemination of good practice in the field of business and human rights across the commercial legal profession globally.”

Early work. The group will promote awareness in the business and legal communities of the responsibility to respect human rights, and of the responsibility of lawyers to incorporate business and human-rights advice in their client services in a manner consistent with their professional responsibilities.

“The formation of the Association reflects a commitment by 22 of the world’s leading law firms to ensure topflight legal advice to companies on the crucial matters of business and human rights,” said BHRLA Co-Chair Douglass Cassel.

Next steps. BHRLA plans to start offering educational and engagement activities, including seminars, publications, conferences, and sharing of best practices.

Moving forward, BHRLA will also seek to expand its membership and global footprint and to include individual lawyers and lawyers who practice in other settings.

