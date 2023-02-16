Startup Stories: Hyperloop Association

Starting point. Launched earlier this month by seven companies, the Brussels-based Hyperloop Association will work closely with government and regulatory agencies, industry value chain stakeholders, research centers, and academia to advance the progress and facilitate the widespread implementation of the innovative, high-speed transportation system across Europe and globally.

Hyperloop Association Launch: February 2023 Leadership: Ben Paczek, President

Early work. According to a press release, the association’s main goals will be to position itself as the go-to organization for all hyperloop-related matters; represent, advocate, and elevate member interests; and provide guidance and insights to decision-makers and other stakeholders.

Corporations, public and private entities, and nonprofit organizations that play a role in the hyperloop industry can join as members.

Next steps. In the upcoming months, the group expects major developments in the hyperloop space, including the European Commission initiating work on the hyperloop regulatory framework—a significant milestone for the industry.

“The Hyperloop Association is looking forward to collaborating with European and international institutions, as well as industry stakeholders, on this landmark occasion and showcasing hyperloop technologies as a feasible cutting-edge, safe, and environmentally sustainable mobility solution of tomorrow,” said President Ben Paczek.

