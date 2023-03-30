Kentucky Lawmakers Exempt Business Events From Sales Tax

The Kentucky General Assembly and Gov. Andy Beshear have exempted business event organizers from charging sales tax to their exhibitors, a move applauded by the Exhibitions & Conferences Alliance (ECA) and hospitality leaders in the state.

As of January 1, a wide range of services in Kentucky had been subject to a 6 percent sales and use tax, including several affecting in-person meetings and events in the state. ECA worked with the Kentucky Travel Industry Association and Louisville Tourism to push for a common-sense solution to the new tax on space rental for face-to-face business events.

“In Kentucky and nationwide, face-to-face business events are vital to driving economic growth, supporting job creation, and empowering small businesses,” said Tommy Goodwin, ECA’s vice president of government affairs. “This important policy change, alongside Kentucky’s legendary hospitality, will ensure the commonwealth is well-positioned to benefit from attracting and hosting exhibitions, conferences, and tradeshows for many years to come.”

“This revision makes good business sense and is a win for Kentuckians, the tourism economy of Kentucky and the groups we do business with,” said Cleo Battle, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism. “It helps Louisville and our fellow Kentucky cities compete for lucrative convention business that helps our hospitality industry employ 60,000 citizens of Louisville alone.”

