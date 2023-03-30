Meetings

Kentucky Lawmakers Exempt Business Events From Sales Tax

A recent policy change exempts business event organizers from charging sales tax to their exhibitors. The move, applauded by hospitality leaders, also ensures the state can continue to compete for convention business that employs tens of thousands of Kentuckians.

By Chris Vest, CAE Mar 30, 2023

The Kentucky General Assembly and Gov. Andy Beshear have exempted business event organizers from charging sales tax to their exhibitors, a move applauded by the Exhibitions & Conferences Alliance (ECA) and hospitality leaders in the state.

As of January 1, a wide range of services in Kentucky had been subject to a 6 percent sales and use tax, including several affecting in-person meetings and events in the state. ECA worked with the Kentucky Travel Industry Association and Louisville Tourism to push for a common-sense solution to the new tax on space rental for face-to-face business events.

“In Kentucky and nationwide, face-to-face business events are vital to driving economic growth, supporting job creation, and empowering small businesses,” said Tommy Goodwin, ECA’s vice president of government affairs. “This important policy change, alongside Kentucky’s legendary hospitality, will ensure the commonwealth is well-positioned to benefit from attracting and hosting exhibitions, conferences, and tradeshows for many years to come.”

“This revision makes good business sense and is a win for Kentuckians, the tourism economy of Kentucky and the groups we do business with,” said Cleo Battle, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism. “It helps Louisville and our fellow Kentucky cities compete for lucrative convention business that helps our hospitality industry employ 60,000 citizens of Louisville alone.”

(Sushiman/iStock)

Chris Vest, CAE

By Chris Vest, CAE

Chris Vest, CAE is vice president, corporate communications and public relations at ASAE. MORE

Got an article tip for us? Contact us and let us know!

You Might Be Interested In...

Meetings
How to Convert an Attendee to a Member
By Samantha Whitehorne Apr 28, 2022
Business
What Do Your Sponsors Really Want?
By Rasheeda Childress Apr 13, 2022
Meetings
How Associations Should Review Event Policies in Light of the Oscars Slap
By Rasheeda Childress Apr 07, 2022
Meetings
Meetings Pro Tip: Navigate the State of the Supply Chain
By Ernie Smith Apr 11, 2022

Comments