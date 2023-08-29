Meetings
Using DEI to Create Welcoming Environments
When an association chooses a destination that prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion in its policies, ethos, and approach to tourism, it does more than just put convention-related revenue into the community. It sends a signal to attendees that everyone is welcome at the event—and thus, at the host organization.
Learn how Tampa Bay is highlighting its long history of diversity and inclusion to attract more events from Rachel Covello, owner of Outcoast.com, and Santiago C. Corrada, president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay.
