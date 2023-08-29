Meetings

Using DEI to Create Welcoming Environments

When an association chooses a destination that prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion in its policies, ethos, and approach to tourism, it does more than just put convention-related revenue into the community. It sends a signal to attendees that everyone is welcome at the event—and thus, at the host organization. 

By Visit Tampa Bay Aug 29, 2023

Learn how Tampa Bay is highlighting its long history of diversity and inclusion to attract more events from Rachel Covello, owner of Outcoast.com, and Santiago C. Corrada, president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. 

Unlock Tampa Bay, the heart of Florida’s Gulf Coast. Bask in the sun, fun, and culture that make Tampa Bay ideal for your meeting. Outside the recently expanded waterfront Tampa Convention Center, the Tampa Riverwalk links hotels, restaurants, and cultural venues like gems on a string. To learn more, visit TampaMeetings.com.

You Might Be Interested In...

ice cubes
Meetings
3 Ways to Upgrade Your Meeting Icebreakers in 2023
By Michael Hickey Feb 21, 2023
Meetings
Good Reads You Might Have Missed: Working With Meeting Vendors
By Ernie Smith Mar 01, 2023
Meetings
Good Reads You Might Have Missed: Building More Sustainable Meetings
By Ernie Smith Jan 10, 2023
African American woman attending conference from home
Meetings
Use Digital Hacks to Better Engage Hybrid Conference Learners
By Rasheeda Childress Sep 14, 2022