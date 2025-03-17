Major Projects Reshaping Indy’s Convention Campus

From a major convention center expansion to new hotels, cultural landmarks, and entertainment hubs, these projects will elevate the attendee experience and further solidify Indy as a premier destination for meetings and events.

Expanding the Heart of Indy’s Meetings Scene

The Indiana Convention Center has been a cornerstone of the city’s meetings industry, having expanded five times since opening in 1972. Now, a sixth expansion is underway, adding 143,500 square feet of new space, including a 50,000-square-foot ballroom — the largest in Indiana. Slated for completion in 2026, this project will strengthen Indy’s ability to host large-scale events while offering modernized spaces designed for flexibility and collaboration.

Complementing this expansion is the highly anticipated Signia by Hilton, a 40-story, 800-room headquarter hotel connected to the convention center. Opening in 2026, this luxury property will be one of 13 interconnected hotels, offering more than 5,500 guest rooms within walking distance. A rooftop bar with panoramic city views promises to be a new favorite gathering spot for visitors and locals alike.

New Cultural & Entertainment Attractions

Beyond the convention district, several iconic attractions are undergoing significant upgrades. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum reopens this spring after an $89 million transformation, introducing an interactive mezzanine, STEAM-focused learning spaces, and immersive exhibits celebrating Indy’s racing legacy.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Street corridor, connecting the Indiana Convention Center to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, is being reimagined into a more pedestrian- and event-friendly space, providing an extension of the convention footprint for outdoor activations.

Across from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Shinola Hotel, the brand’s first location outside of Detroit, is set to debut alongside a 4,000-capacity Live Nation music venue, making it a prime spot for attendees looking to extend their stay with world-class entertainment.

Revitalizing an Indy Landmark

Indy’s historic City Market is also undergoing a $175 million revitalization to enhance its accessibility and vibrancy. Plans include a $12 million parking garage upgrade, alleyway conversions into walking trails, and a 10,500-square-foot glass enclosure that will open the space for events and offices.

With these transformative developments, Indianapolis is raising the bar for meetings and events, offering a dynamic, walkable, and connected destination that seamlessly blends business with entertainment. Whether you’re planning a major convention, an intimate gathering, or anything in between, Indy’s cutting-edge infrastructure, expanding hotel options, and vibrant cultural scene make it the ideal location for your next event. Now is the time to put Indy on your radar — and on your calendar.

[istock/Pgiam]