Science Groups’ Meeting Abruptly Canceled by University

Two organizations representing science journalists are scrambling to find a new home for their annual conference after its original academic sponsor withdrew its support.

Last November, the steering committee for two organizations, the Council for the Advancement of Science Writing and the National Association of Science Writers, came to an agreement with the University of Pittsburgh under which the institution would host its annual conference of science journalists. This is standard procedure for the two organizations, which have worked together to develop programming for a conference since the early 2000s, typically partnering with an academic institution for support around a meeting venue, lodging, and other logistics.

On February 13, however, the University of Pittsburgh (along with Carnegie Mellon University, another partner) informed CASW that it had pulled its support for the conference, which was slated for November.

“The university was working to secure the hotel space, and at one of our regular meetings to talk about all of that, that is when they notified me that they were going to withdraw their commitment,” said CASW Executive Director Meaghan Parker.

The official reason given was the academic partners’ need to manage expenses. “Recognizing the changing circumstances and need for fiscal prudence while we evaluate the evolving landscape, the University of Pittsburgh regrettably is no longer in a position to co-host the National Association of Science Writers Conference. We are working with conference organizers to support a smooth transition,” said University of Pittsburgh spokesperson Sarah Ayer in a statement to Associations Now.

Since receiving the news in February, both organizations have been reaching out to their respective communities to find a replacement sponsor.

Regardless of the reasons for the change, NASW and CASW have been working to find a replacement venue, and hopes to avoid a virtual conference. “Our 2024 meeting happened the weekend after the U.S. federal election, and it turned out to be very important for people to be together that weekend, to be in professional solidarity with each other,” said NASW Executive Director Tinsley Davis. “I think it would be critical in 2025 to offer an opportunity to be together in community and to see what comes out of that.”

Since receiving the news in February, both organizations have been reaching out to their respective communities to find a replacement sponsor. That’s a challenge on short notice, and for a community of journalists that need an affordable option. “A major component of the conference is finding lodging at $200 a night or less—that’s what journalists need,” Parker said. “They’re not a membership association of cardiologists.”

But the news has brought an outpouring of support to the groups, along with leads about possible new partners for an event. Parker and Davis are maintaining a spreadsheet of more than 60 contacts, drawn from academia as well as other institutions. “I’ve heard from a few universities that they’re being told, ‘Don’t stick your head up. Stay quiet. This is not the time to bring a lot of journalists to campus,’” Parker said. “But I’m hearing from people who are really interested in bringing a lot of journalists to campus.”

That response gives the organizations hope they’ll have a replacement by the end of March—and options to pursue for future events.

“What makes me hopeful is that because of this outpouring of support, of our asking for help, we’re going to be building new relationships,” Davis said. “So I feel like while this has been a really, really hard place to be, ultimately our relationships are going to be stronger coming out of it.”

[istock/insta_photos]