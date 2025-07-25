Omaha, Nebraska, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.
BIG Things Are Happening in Omaha

Omaha, Nebraska offers a central location with easy accessibility, making it an ideal and cost-effective hub for national meetings and events.

Jul 25, 2025

More than $9 billion in new development is reshaping Omaha and the convention attendee experience. Omaha’s airport is doubling in size with a billion-dollar expansion offering passengers international travel options and elevated amenities. A short drive takes you to the downtown convention center, currently undergoing a $200 million expansion. Coming in 2028, a modern streetcar will take attendees on a post-meeting party loop through entertaining neighborhoods.

