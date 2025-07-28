​​​​​Milwaukee’s Baird Center Isn’t Just a Venue — It’s a Vibe

​​​Meetings That Do More (in a Space That Does, Too)​​

At first glance, Baird Center is impressive: 1.3 million square feet of flexible space, 52 breakout rooms and a rooftop terrace that overlooks the majestic Milwaukee skyline. But what truly sets it apart is how it captures the spirit of Milwaukee, from the artwork on the walls to ​the welcoming interior​​ ​to the thoughtful, sustainable design.

​​​The Art of Convention ​

Beyond its cutting-edge facilities, Baird Center celebrates the city itself through art. Home to the We Energies Foundation Art Collection, Baird Center showcases a carefully curated display of​​ 5​7​​ original works from primarily Wisconsin-based artists that reflect the culture, diverse communities​,​ and landscapes of Milwaukee and its surrounding region.

The walls tell the story of Milwaukee’s history, resilience and bright future, offering visitors a captivating artistic experience even if they don’t have time to explore the city beyond the convention center. With contributions from 3​5 talented artists, 21 of whom have deep ties to Wisconsin, the collection showcases diverse perspectives and artistic styles, further highlighting Milwaukee’s world-class cultural offerings. With the fusion of art, functionality​,​ and hospitality, Baird Center delivers an experience beyond business, immersing attendees with fresh city vibes.

“The art inside Baird Center is a reflection of who we are as a city. It tells Milwaukee’s story, our diversity, our resilience, our creativity, and it surrounds our guests with an experience that feels authentic from the moment they arrive,” ​s​​ays ​Leslie Johnson, ​VP of sales ​and event experience for Visit Milwaukee​.

​​​Sunlit Spaces Light ​​U​​p Meetings and Events​​

Walk into Baird Center, and one of the first things you’ll notice — and feel — is the light. Floor-to-ceiling glass, strategically placed throughout the venue, floods the space with natural light in a way few convention centers can match. However, this isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about creating a better experience for your attendees and ​protecting the​ planet.

Natural light plays a vital role in how we work, connect​,​ and feel. Studies have shown that exposure to daylight can boost mood, reduce stress​,​ and improve concentration and cognitive performance. This light source even helps reduce eye strain and fatigue, which is a game-changer during full conference days.​ By maximizing daylight with Low-E glass, Baird Center significantly ​decreases its reliance on artificial lighting while keeping the building cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. This investment in sustainable technology lowers energy usage and cuts carbon emissions without compromising comfort. The result? A space that feels as good as it looks.​

“Baird Center is designed to be open and uplifting, both visually and emotionally,” says Johnson. “Natural light enhances visitors’ comfort while supporting energy efficiency goals.”

​​​More Green to Feel Good About​​

Planning an event at Baird Center means more than reducing your​ carbon​ footprint — it means aligning with a venue that leads by example. Rather than just checking the sustainability box, this convention center earned LEED​ Gold certification and racked up accolades like the 2025 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award thanks to initiatives that include:

A 320,000-gallon stormwater system to protect Milwaukee’s freshwater future​ ​

A solar array that produced an average of 122.76 megawatt-hours in its first year. That’s saved more than 190,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions and is the equivalent of planting nearly 1,500 trees.

Food waste composting programs that divert over 9 tons of waste annually​ ​

Water refill stations that ​have ​​​​​save​d​ ​almost 11,000 plastic bottles​ ​​

​

“Today’s meeting planner is looking for venues that share their values,” Johnson explains. “We’re proud to offer a space that not only meets their technical needs but also reflects their commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.”

​​​Location, Location​​…and Location​​

Your attendees won’t need rideshares to get inspired here. With Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport just 10 minutes away and a new wave of luxury hotels (hello, The Trade), the logistics are as stress-free as the lakefront views. Mere steps from Baird Center, the city opens up into a walkable downtown brimming with character.

With over 200 local restaurants, 15 museums​,​ and a nonstop calendar of cultural events, there’s always something to do, and it’s all within easy reach. Here, attendees can seamlessly transition from conference sessions to riverside strolls, live music venues​,​ or acclaimed eateries that have earned recognition from ​Top Chef​ and ​the ​James Beard ​Awards​ ​​. Whether it’s sipping craft brews in a lakeside beer garden, unwinding at a rooftop cocktail lounge​,​ or catching the electric energy of a Bucks game, Milwaukee offers craveable post-meeting experiences as vibrant as the city itself.

There are meeting venues, and then there are meeting experiences. In Milwaukee, you’ll find the latter — wrapped in natural light, rooted in creativity​,​ and elevated by a city that knows how to host with heart. At Baird Center, every breakout session, every conversation​,​ and every connection is amplified by a sense of place that’s impossible to replicate. If you’re ready for meetings that go beyond the expected, Milwaukee is ready for you.

For more information, contact Visit Milwaukee Vice President of Sales and Event Experience Leslie Johnson​ at​​ (414) 487-4259​ or​​ ljohnson@milwaukee.org.