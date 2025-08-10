10 Reasons to Meet in Chicago

Here are just a few of the reasons why Chicago should be your next meeting destination. And don’t just take it from us – hear it in the following interviews with some of our top clients.

Connectivity

Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway International airports help make the city’s Midwest location easily accessible for attendees on both coasts, and around the globe. Both airports are hubs for three major airlines—American Airlines, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. By car, Chicago is drivable for nearly 50 percent of the U.S. population. Sixteen Amtrak routes bring passengers by train from around the country to Chicago’s downtown Union Station.

Vast Intellectual Capital

Chicago is home to 36 Fortune 500 companies, major universities, top hospitals, tech incubators, and more. Meeting planners can tap into our city’s impressive intellectual capital and resources with the Connecting to Chicago program, which helps meeting professionals source local civic and corporate leaders who can share their expertise and contribute to a memorable experience.

McCormick Place

Chicago’s McCormick Place is the largest and most flexible convention center in the Western Hemisphere, boasting more than 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space in four distinct, state-of-the-art buildings (including one of the largest ballrooms in the world). The building offsets 100% of its electricity usage with clean wind energy.

Top Hotels

Our world-class hotels range from some of the biggest and most luxurious brands to intimate boutique hotels, which means that you’re sure to find just the right fit for your needs. Choose to stay downtown or explore the many hotels available in the many neighborhoods throughout the city that offer great options for groups.

Unique Venues

We offer hundreds of unique venues, including sky-high rooftops with stunning lake views, scenic outdoor spaces along the Chicago River, historic landmarks designed by legendary architects, and modern spaces with sophisticated technology, accommodating groups of all sizes.

Diverse and Inclusive Neighborhoods

With 77 distinct neighborhoods, Chicago is home to a vibrant tapestry of communities and cultures from around the world. Attendees can explore public art in Pilsen, Black culture in Bronzeville, LGBTQ+ history in Northalsted, and beyond. And Choose Chicago’s EDI team can connect meeting planners with a variety of women- and minority-owned businesses throughout our neighborhoods.

Acclaimed Dining

Chicago is known for its amazing dining scene, offering everything from gourmet Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning restaurants to comfort classics like hot dogs and deep-dish pizza. You’ll also find a wide range of global flavors and signature neighborhood eats.

Accessible

Chicago is proud to be accessible to all visitors, with special accommodations found everywhere, including the city’s airports, public transportation, and acclaimed attractions with sensory-friendly shows and exhibits. Learn more about accessibility in Chicago.

Recreation and Wellness

After a day of meetings, relax and get a mental reset by heading outside and enjoying Chicago’s great outdoors. Explore the Chicago Riverwalk, where you can take off on a kayaking adventure or hop on one of our famed architecture cruises. Bike along the beautiful Lakefront Trail that winds along Lake Michigan. Stroll through the breathtaking Millennium Park. Or take a dip at one of our many sandy beaches, with the city skyline as an amazing backdrop.

Easy To Navigate

Chicago is one of the most walkable large cities in the country, with a pedestrian-friendly downtown and equally accessible neighborhoods. It also has a comprehensive system of affordable trains and buses, making it easy to get around the city.

Named the Best Big City in the U.S. eight years running, Chicago is the destination for planners who want more than the expected. Here, world-class venues and dining, cultural treasures, and trailblazing industries come together to create events that inspire, connect, and redefine what’s possible.

Plan your next event in a city that’s never done and never outdone.

Our Clients Discuss 10 Reasons to Meet in Chicago

For meetings they’ll never forget, there’s only Chicago. Plan to hold your next meeting or event here and discover the unique experiences and amenities your attendees won’t find anywhere else.