Elevate Your Meeting at the Colorado Convention Center

When you meet in Denver, you’ll discover a city fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit and elevated by something more. With recent innovations downtown including the expanded Colorado Convention Center and the revitalized 16th Street, there are more reasons than ever to meet in the Mile High City. Whether you’re hosting an industry-wide annual meeting, an expo, or a leadership summit, the center offers space, flexibility, and scenery designed to inspire attendees and take your meeting to the next level.

A Center Designed for What’s Next

Anchoring the heart of Denver’s vibrant and walkable downtown, the Colorado Convention Center boasts over 2 million square feet of total space. On the new top floor of this state-of-the-art facility is the Bluebird Ballroom, an 80,000-square-foot, column-free space offering flexibility for exhibitions, galas, subdivided meeting rooms, and more. Right outside the ballroom, attendees can gather in the 35,000 square-foot pre-function space built for networking. Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning mountain views, along with thoughtfully curated seating areas, you can create a seamless flow between sessions, social events, and serendipitous networking opportunities. For outdoor-minded attendees (and, let’s be honest, it’s what Denver’s known for), the rooftop also offers a 20,000-square-foot terrace with uninterrupted views of both the Rocky Mountains and the city skyline. Perfect for indoor/outdoor events, attendees can recharge, soak in Denver’s 300 days of sunshine, and take some stellar selfies.

Need space for a keynote? The Bellco Theatre on the first floor provides 5,000 fixed seats and top-tier A/V capabilities for general sessions, performances, and speakers. The center is also home to 577,000 square feet of exhibit space, 63 meeting rooms, and three hotel-quality ballrooms, making it one of the most customizable and practical meeting facilities in the country.

Walkable, Connected, Convenient

It’s no surprise: Location matters, and so do logistics. That’s why the Colorado Convention Center was built right where attendees (and planners) want to be — just steps away from some of the city’s best hotels, restaurants, nightlife, and art museums.

Getting to Denver is convenient as can be thanks to daily nonstop flights to and from more than 220 different cities worldwide. And forget about organizing a shuttle or booking rental cars because Denver International Airport also offers a quick, 37-minute train ride straight to Union Station in the heart of downtown. With 52 hotels within walking distance, attendees can get from the airport to their room to their sessions and back, all in a matter of minutes. Just two blocks from the center is the revitalized 16th Street, offering a pedestrian-friendly thoroughfare full of restaurants, retail, art installations, and people-watching patios perfect for informal meetups and post-conference relaxation.

Every Kind of Gathering Welcome

Beyond the convention center itself, Denver offers more than 350 off-site venues nearby. From immersive art spaces and iconic performance halls to historic buildings and cutting-edge museums, enjoy the flexibility to tailor your off-site events, receptions, breakout sessions, or cultural excursions to the interests of every attendee.

When the business of the day is done, the fun of the city begins. Explore 26 Michelin-recognized restaurants, plus craft breweries, wineries, and happy hours with a side of sun at one of Denver’s rooftop bars.

Meet Uplifted in the Mile High City

When you need both capacity and creativity, the Colorado Convention Center offers a unique combination of scale, setting, and service. Whether you’re planning a high-profile general assembly or a smaller retreat, this is where business goals meet elevated experiences. So come experience a city and a center that will leave attendees feeling connected, inspired, and ready to return again and again.