Experience Cleveland: Accessible, Green, and Built for Modern Meetings

Cleveland is evolving as a destination for modern, flexible, and memorable meetings – often exceeding the expectations of planners and event attendees.

Situated along the shore of Lake Erie and the banks of the Cuyahoga River, Cleveland blends natural beauty with urban accessibility. The city offers exciting and affordable venues without sacrificing practicality and continues to develop through infrastructure investment. A mix of scenic waterfronts, urban greenspaces, and modern facilities can be combined to host exceptional events year-round.

Easy to Reach and Explore

Cleveland’s Midwest location puts it within 500 miles of nearly half the U.S. population. This gives attendees flexible travel options and minimizes the hassle of long-distance travel.

Air travel to Cleveland will soon be more streamlined, thanks to a major renovation underway at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Improvements will include a new terminal with additional TSA lanes and brighter, more spacious facilities for an enhanced traveler experience.

Public transit on the Greater Cleveland RTA allows for easy movement to and throughout the city, starting with a direct wheelchair-accessible rail line from the airport to Downtown. During evening free time, attendees can take advantage of the HealthLine, an ADA-compliant bus rapid transit system connecting Downtown Cleveland to University Circle, a neighborhood widely recognized as the most concentrated square mile of arts and culture in the nation. It is home to renowned museums, restaurants, parks, and more.

Greenspaces That Energize Events

A variety of open-air venues entice planners to take their meetings into the fresh air. The Mall, a tiered public park that is also the roof of the Convention Center, is split into sections that are ideal for receptions, wellness sessions, or networking under the sun.

A few blocks away, North Coast Harbor and Voinovich Bicentennial Park offer lakefront backdrops perfect for evening events. Those planning offshore gatherings can charter the Lady Caroline, a private cruising vessel that provides stunning views of the city skyline from the water.

Cleveland also shines with its array of after-meeting options. Edgewater Park and Beach, just 10 minutes from downtown, offers expansive green space and lakeside sunsets. The Flats East Bank Entertainment District, only a short walk from convention hotels, mixes restaurants, rooftop patios, and live music along the Cuyahoga River. For a bit of adventure, both spots have access to water sports like paddleboarding and kayaking.

Nature enthusiasts can visit Cuyahoga Valley National Park, a short 30-minute drive away. The park, which celebrates its 50th anniversary through the end of 2025, offers miles of trails, scenic train rides, and tranquil event spots. It’s also home to Blossom Music Center, a unique outdoor concert venue where guests can enjoy world-class performances surrounded by natural beauty.

Citywide Improvements

Cleveland continues to invest in its venues, hotels, and public spaces, with developments already transforming the city.

The renovated Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland is centrally located and LEED Gold-certified. It now offers more than 500,000 square feet of flexible space, including an expanded Atrium Ballroom and rooftop terrace with panoramic views. The center offers unbeatable convenience for groups of all sizes, a short walk from 5,000 rooms in 19 downtown hotels.

When out in the evening, meeting attendees can enjoy a dynamic lighting experience in the heart of Downtown in Public Square. This central green space is now home to Illuminate CLE, a permanent lighting project that immerses visitors in a unique blend of light, music featuring local artists, and architecture. Unveiled in April, the six-minute show runs hourly every night from dusk until 11 p.m., with new shows launching seasonally throughout the year.

The historic Hotel Cleveland, located within Public Square, completed a $91 million renovation last summer. The property features 491 redesigned rooms, two new restaurants, and 59,000 square feet of upgraded meeting space. Opened in early 2025, the Fidelity Hotel delivers a boutique experience with 97 rooms, a full-service restaurant, bar, lounge, and flexible event spaces.

Looking ahead, the W Hotel is slated to debut in 2027 as a top-tier venue for meetings and social gatherings. The upscale property will feature a 15,000-square-foot ballroom and event center, a full-service spa and gym, rooftop deck, and a signature restaurant with stunning skyline views.

The Irishtown Bend project will transform a former collapsing riverbank into a 23-acre public park by 2027. Featuring new trails and sweeping downtown views, the park is part of a broader effort to increase greenspace in and around the city.

At the same time, one of Cleveland’s most iconic attractions, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is undergoing a $175 million expansion. The facility, which remains open to the public and for private events, will increase its exhibition space by 40 percent come fall 2026. There will also be a new indoor performance venue and an ADA-compliant park. For planners, that means more options for general sessions, private concerts, and evening receptions.

For more information, visit thisiscleveland.com/meetings

