Reno Tahoe: The Meetings Destination You Didn’t See Coming, But Won’t Soon Forget

In an increasingly competitive landscape for meetings and conventions, planners are often surprised by the destinations rising to the top. For Reno Tahoe, that surprise factor is one of its greatest assets. In fact, 7 out of 10 meeting site prospects who visit Reno Tahoe end up booking the destination. While its storied past as a divorcé haven and casino hotspot remain a part of its legacy, today’s Reno Tahoe is buzzing with innovation, fresh development, and a spirit of reinvention.

For planners looking to deliver more variety and more wow-factor for every dollar, Reno Tahoe belongs on your short list.

At the Center of a High-Tech Boom

Reno Tahoe has established itself as a vital player in the country’s tech and innovation industries. The area has seen more than $7 billion in recent investments from companies like Tesla, Apple, Google, and Switch, igniting a ripple effect across local infrastructure, hospitality, and air service. The arrival of these global players is transforming the regional economy and boosting accessibility for meetings and conventions.

Look to the skies, and you’ll see that economic momentum. Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) has recently added 14 new nonstop flights, connecting attendees to the region more conveniently than ever.

This evolution continues with MoreRNO, a multi-year infrastructure project designed to expand and reimagine the airport, which includes more gates, local dining, and retail experiences; immersive regional architecture; and updated travel technology.

Sustainability, Accessibility, and Thoughtful Growth

Reno Tahoe isn’t just growing fast; it’s growing responsibly. Many of the area’s hotels and resorts are leading the way in sustainable hospitality, integrating energy efficiency programs, water conservation, bulk toiletry systems, recycling initiatives, and sustainable catering options that highlight local ingredients. One partner resort even boasts the ability to harness geothermal energy, heating 100 percent of the resort’s domestic water and HVAC throughout the 2.1 million square foot facility.

In support of long-term tourism health, the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA) manages four major event venues, each designed to reduce logistical strain. Their proximity to the airport and hotel core means less time in transit and more time engaged in meaningful meetings. These venues include:

Reno-Sparks Convention Center

Reno Events Center

National Bowling Stadium

Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

Each offers flexible space options that minimize environmental impact while maximizing attendee experience.

Inclusivity is another core value here. Reno Tahoe is deeply committed to accessibility, whether in transportation, event services, or community welcome. The region is easily navigable by shuttle, ride share, or city bus and offers ADA-compliant venues and accommodations. Whether you’re planning for 10 or 10,000 attendees, Reno Tahoe’s CVA team ensures every group receives personalized support and attention.

Amenities That Surprise and Spaces That Deliver

When it comes to meetings, Reno Tahoe delivers the best of both worlds: serious space for serious business and unmatched access to the surroundings for recreation, creativity, and team connection. With more than 1 million square feet of meeting space and 15,500 hotel rooms, planners have the freedom to choose venues that meet their exact needs.

At the heart of it all is the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, offering 600,000 square feet of flexible space, including 380,000+ square feet of contiguous exhibit space and 53 meeting rooms. Located just five minutes from the airport and within walking distance of over 2,000 hotel rooms, it’s a logistical marvel. WiFi throughout, curated catering partnerships, and newly updated finishes make it a standout option for national associations and regional groups alike.

But the experience doesn’t stop at the convention center doors. Reno Tahoe’s entertainment districts are booming, providing attendees with endless off-site options. Reno’s MidTown and Riverwalk districts have evolved into walkable hubs of craft breweries, indie boutiques, and chef-driven restaurants. In nearby Sparks, the Outlets at Legends and Nugget Event Center provide great options for shopping and live events. And let’s not forget Lake Tahoe, where world-class skiing and lakeside adventures provide unmatched incentive trip potential, just a 40-minute drive away.

Let Us Show You the Possibilities

With all that’s new in Reno Tahoe, you have to see it to believe it. That’s why Reno Tahoe offers a Come See, Fly Free program for qualified planners. Let us fly you in and show you firsthand what makes this destination so compelling, from the tech-fueled growth and sustainable practices to the convention-ready venues and lively local culture.

Find all this and more at visitrenotahoe.com/meeting-planners to reimagine what’s possible together in the Biggest Little City and beyond.