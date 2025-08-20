When Less Becomes More: The Case for Strategic Event Consolidation

As attendees are forced to seriously consider and justify the return on investment from meetings and events, associations must confront a challenging question: Does more programming actually equal more value?

The answer, increasingly, is no. Associations are consolidating their event portfolios to meet the needs of attendees facing tighter time and budget constraints, choosing to invest resources in fewer, more impactful experiences rather than maintaining packed calendars that stretch organizational resources and member attendance thin.

The Vision Council’s recent decision exemplifies this trend. The association, along with its event partner RX, announced it will eliminate half of its flagship programming by consolidating Vision Expo East and West beginning in 2026. This strategic shift — betting that a singular annual event will deliver greater value to the industry as a whole — reflects a broader transformation occurring across the association landscape.

A Renewed Focus on Quality Over Quantity

For decades, associations have operated under the assumption that more events meant more value for members. Regular annual conventions, tradeshows, and regional conferences — supplemented, of course, by virtual programming — filled calendars throughout the year.

However, with many members juggling remote or hybrid work schedules and tighter corporate travel budgets, associations are having to reconsider whether event frequency truly equates to effectiveness.

Ashley Mills, CEO of The Vision Council, said the association’s decision emerged from direct member feedback. “Our attendees are treating patients and running optical businesses, so to take a few days away from their business to attend Vision Expo, we must offer opportunities to learn, network, and discover the latest products and innovation that can help their business grow and thrive,” Mills said. “Many shared that attending two shows each year was challenging, both from a time and budget standpoint.”

It’s a familiar story across industries where association executives are discovering that their members face increasingly difficult choices about which events deserve their limited time and resources. Rather than also spreading their own staff thin across multiple smaller gatherings, many associations are considering evolving toward fewer, more impactful experiences.

Strategic Consolidation: More Than Just Combining Events

The Vision Council’s approach demonstrates that effective event consolidation requires more than simply merging existing programs. Beginning with Orlando in 2026, the new Vision Expo will rotate through major U.S. cities, including Las Vegas in 2027 and New York in 2028, creating what Mills describes as “one powerful moment each year where our members, partners, and the broader vision community can connect, learn, and grow together.”

This rotation strategy addresses another critical concern raised by association members: accessibility. By moving the event to different geographic locations, The Vision Council opens participation opportunities for members who might not have been able to travel to traditional event locations consistently. “This rotation opens the door for more people to experience Vision Expo closer to home at different points in the cycle, at top-tier travel destinations to keep the experience fresh and inspiring for returning attendees,” Mills said.

The strategic timing of the consolidated event also reflects careful consideration of industry cycles. Positioned in March, the new Vision Expo aligns with product launches, continuing education credit cycles, and key buying seasons — demonstrating how thoughtful consolidation can enhance rather than diminish an event’s industry relevance.

Lessons from The Vision Council

So what can other associations learn from The Vision Council’s approach?

Member-driven decision-making: The Vision Council’s transformation began with extensive feedback collection from exhibitors, attendees, industry partners, and board members. Mills said, “Vision Expo has always been more than a trade show — it exists to serve and strengthen the optical community.” This service-first mentality guided their consolidation strategy, ensuring changes aligned with actual member needs rather than assumptions.

Resource concentration for greater impact: Rather than dividing resources across multiple events, the consolidated approach allows for what Mills calls “richer education tracks, larger-scale activations, and more immersive experiences.” This concentration enables associations to invest in higher-quality programming, better speakers, and more sophisticated technology that might be cost-prohibitive when spread across multiple events.

Evolution over revolution: The Vision Council positioned their change as an evolution rather than an elimination. “This evolution allows us to expand into new categories and foster connections that directly benefit member businesses and the larger vision community,” Mills said. By framing consolidation as growth rather than reduction, associations can maintain member confidence while implementing significant changes.

Responsive leadership: Mills acknowledges that “strategies that worked before the pandemic no longer meet today’s realities, where time and budgets are tighter than ever.” This recognition of changed circumstances shows why association leaders need to stay tuned in to shifting member needs and economic realities.

The Future of Association Events

The Vision Council’s transformation represents more than just one organization’s strategic decision — it signals a fundamental shift in how associations approach event programming. “We know our members’ needs are evolving, just as the vision industry itself is evolving,” Mills said.

For association executives considering similar changes, The Vision Council’s experience demonstrates that consolidation, when thoughtfully executed and based on member feedback, can strengthen rather than weaken an organization’s event portfolio. The key lies in ensuring that fewer events truly means better events — more valuable, more accessible, and more aligned with the realities of modern work.