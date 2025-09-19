A City on the Rise

Maybe it’s because the Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl three times this decade and their star tight end is engaged to the world’s biggest pop star. Or maybe it’s because Kansas City hosted the 2023 NFL Draft, showcasing to the world its new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport. Or it could be because Kansas City opened a new stadium for its women’s professional soccer team last year and has been named a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Whatever the reason, it’s clear that Kansas City is having a moment, inspiring meeting planners to take a fresh look at a destination that combines Midwestern charm with ultramodern convenience.

“There’s a vibe here,” said Nathan Hermiston, senior vice president of convention sales and services for Visit KC. “When meeting planners and decision-makers get here, they see a very active, forward-thinking and engaging city that’s invested a lot in itself. If you haven’t been to Kansas City in the last five years, then you really need to come check it out.”

As a major venue for events, Kansas City delivers on the four C’s that are important to decision-makers: a central location that’s convenient, cost-effective and culturally vibrant, Hermiston said.

Central Location

Kansas City’s unofficial slogan as the “Heart of America” is an accurate description given that it’s less than a four-hour flight from any major city in the mainland United States, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami, and Boston.

Nonstop air service is available to more than 50 domestic and international destinations, and with no red-eye flights, “those brutal travel schedules to get to conferences just don’t happen here,” said Justin Meyer, a deputy director at the Kansas City Aviation Department.

Kansas City also is ideal for a road trip since more than 55 million people live within a day’s drive of the city. In fact, Kansas City is the nation’s most centrally located major metropolitan area.

Convenience

Kansas City International Airport, which debuted an all-new space in March 2023, was designed with convenience in mind, Meyer said. The single-terminal facility is all on one floor except for the baggage-claim area, which is down one escalator. The airport has 39 gates, modern amenities, and eclectic dining options.

Every bathroom has a changing room with a lockable door and a mirror, so business travelers can swap their sweatpants for a suit and tie, Meyer said. There’s free bus service from the airport to the heart of town, but with taxis and rideshares readily available steps from baggage claim, the trip downtown takes just 20 minutes.

The Kansas City Convention Center offers multiple venues and hotels connected by underground walkways and indoor skyways, and most spaces are “highly flexible” to accommodate events of all sizes, Hermiston said.

Bartle Exhibit Hall boasts 388,800 square feet of column-free exhibit space on one floor, and the Grand Ballroom, with floor-to-ceiling windows, can accommodate up to 4,000 people. The Conference Center supports large functions at Bartle Hall and serves as an ideal stand-alone facility for smaller events. Meanwhile, the art-deco Municipal Auditorium provides four versatile event venues, including a 10,700-seat arena.

The convention center is connected to two major hotels, the 800-guestroom Loews Kansas City Hotel and the Kansas City Marriott Downtown, which has 983 guestrooms and almost 100,000 square feet of event space. To get around easily, conference attendees can take the free KC Streetcar, which this year is having its original 2.2-mile route extended by 3.5 miles to connect more of the city.

Visitors can easily walk to the city’s popular Power & Light District, a vibrant neighborhood featuring all-day restaurants, buzzing bars, and live entertainment. The district is anchored by T-Mobile Center and the KC Live! Block, a covered outdoor space for every season. It’s capable of hosting concerts, private events, and many more celebrations.

Cost

In addition to budget-friendly, nonstop flights, Kansas City is more affordable than popular conference cities such as Chicago, Las Vegas, Orlando, and San Francisco, a key consideration as inflation and other factors drive up the cost of holding events, Hermiston said. Kansas City’s upgraded facilities allow meeting planners to offer attendees something new at an attractive price.

“Kansas City is at a more affordable price point than many of its peers,” Hermiston said. “A lot of meeting planners are looking at their budgets and thinking about how they can stretch their dollars, and you’re not going to find facilities with as much capacity and flexibility at these price points anywhere else.”

Culture

Kansas City is a hit with sports fans, with the NFL’s Chiefs and MLB’s Royals complemented by men’s and women’s professional soccer teams, Sporting Kansas City and the Current. But if those teams are out of town, conference attendees aren’t out luck. Far from it in fact.

Kansas City’s rich culture includes top-tier barbecue and jazz. Among the city’s notable attractions, the American Jazz Museum shares a building with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the historic 18th & Vine Jazz District.

Additionally, Kansas City offers cultural attractions such as the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, which houses nearly 40,000 works spanning from ancient to contemporary. Other highlights include the National WWI Museum and Memorial, the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium, and the Crossroads Arts District, known for its popular restaurants, breweries, art galleries, and music venues.

Meyer, of the Kansas City Aviation Department, said Kansas City has made the most of its time in the spotlight recently, with an upgraded airport and new hotels adding to the appeal of a Midwestern city known for its friendliness.

“We’ve had the opportunity to shine through some large-scale events, including the NFL Draft, so we’re really proud of what we’ve done, and we’re motivated to keep getting better,” Meyer said. “Kansas City is in a really nice groove right now.”

To learn more about Kansas City as a premier event destination, check out Visit KC online.