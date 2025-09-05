Atlanta: The Premier Convention Destination for Accessible, Connected, and Culturally Rich Events

Atlanta stands out as a leading convention city, providing an exceptional environment for a wide range of events, meetings, and tradeshows. The destination’s strength lies in its highly accessible and walkable convention district, which is seamlessly integrated with its entertainment district. With strong air connectivity through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and a substantial inventory of more than 113,000 hotel rooms in the metro region, the city is well-equipped to accommodate small- and large-scale gatherings. The innovative Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA) campus further solidifies Atlanta’s position as a forward-thinking and dynamic host for your next professional meeting.

Unmatched Accessibility and Connectivity

Accessibility is one of Atlanta’s strongest assets. Thanks to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s extensive connectivity, 80 percent of the U.S. population is within a two-hour flight. The airport also provides nonstop service to more than 160 domestic and nearly 90 international destinations. Once you land, navigating the city is a breeze. Atlanta’s rapid rail system, MARTA, offers a direct train ride from the airport to the meeting districts of Downtown, Midtown, and Buckhead, with the city’s famous Peachtree Street serving as the main thoroughfare.

Cultural Richness and Culinary Excellence

The city is also known for its diverse offerings for meeting planners and attendees. From more than 1,700 cultural institutions representing the visual, literary, and performing arts to our innovative culinary scene, there are countless opportunities to explore. Our gastronomy is also home to 57 MICHELIN Guide restaurants, with nine earning one star.

Exceptional Hospitality Across Vibrant Neighborhoods

Beyond our accessibility and unique offerings, Atlanta’s lively neighborhoods provide unmatched hospitality. Each community offers an authentic backdrop and a wide range of venues, making them perfectly suited to host events of any size and style.

Downtown: The Heart of Convention and Entertainment

Downtown is home to Atlanta’s walkable convention and entertainment districts, as well as Centennial Olympic Park. The 22-acre greenspace is a tribute to Atlanta’s legacy as host of the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. The park is surrounded by world-class attractions that double as venues, including Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, Georgia Aquarium, National Center for Civil and Human Rights, and World of Coca-Cola. GWCCA boasts the world’s largest LEED-certified convention center and hosts some of the country’s largest shows with more than 1 million square feet of contiguous exhibit space. The convention center campus is a vibrant hub, featuring the new 976-room Signia by Hilton Atlanta with 100,000 square feet of meeting and event space, adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the expansive 11-acre Home Depot Backyard. Plus, numerous surrounding hotels provide ample additional stay options. Downtown is also experiencing a significant renaissance as nearly $950 million in new development projects are underway, slated for completion before summer 2026.

Exciting New Downtown Developments

New Downtown developments include Centennial Yards, South Downtown, and The Center—formerly the CNN Center. Partially open and directly connected to the GWCCA campus, the multi-billion-dollar Centennial Yards is set to become a major destination for restaurants, retail, hotels, and entertainment. South Downtown is a 16-acre revitalization of 57 historic buildings, curated with local retail and dining while preserving the area’s unique character. The former CNN Center is being transformed into The Center, a mixed-use destination designed to offer attendees an elevated experience and seamless access from the GWCCA campus. These projects will provide meeting planners with more accommodations and dining options in the city’s convention district.

Midtown: A City in the Forest

In Midtown, you’ll learn why Atlanta is called a city in the forest. Piedmont Park serves as an urban oasis and is one of the largest greenspaces in the city. Beneath a canopy of trees, Midtown is one of the most versatile meeting districts with more than 6,500 hotel rooms. Stylish properties provide meeting planners multiple options for small to mid-sized events. Midtown is also the heart of the arts neighborhood with facilities that showcase Atlanta’s rich cultural heritage. Many can host gatherings of varying sizes, from the Fox Theatre to the High Museum of Art, and attendees are sure to recognize these iconic locations from major film productions.

Buckhead: Luxury and Legendary Dining

Continuing north, Buckhead is home to some of Atlanta’s most legendary dining and luxurious hotel properties with nearly 6,500 rooms. Restaurants and the finest international shopping destinations in the Southeast sit along the vibrant Peachtree Street. From historic locations that celebrate Atlanta’s past to rooftop terraces that grant guests incredible skyline views, planners will find that venues in Buckhead take events to the next level.

Our Commitment to Your Success

In Atlanta, your success is our top priority. Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau and our close-knit hospitality community don’t just serve as a resource—we become an extension of your team. Our collaborative relationships and shared dedication ensure every detail of your meeting is handled with thoughtful planning and a commitment to your excellence, creating a seamless and memorable experience from start to finish.

