How to Stoke Employee Engagement

It’s perhaps unsurprising that in a year defined by uncertainty, American workers aren’t feeling very steady on their feet. According to Gallup’s most recent survey of U.S. employee engagement, only about a third of workers feel engaged in their work.

Look a little deeper, and the numbers don’t improve: less than half of Gallup’s survey respondents said ‘they know what is expected of them at work.” And fewer than a third strongly agreed that their professional development is encouraged, that they feel connected to their organization’s mission, and feel that their opinions count.

Culture doesn’t form by chance. Especially in hybrid environments, connection takes planning.

For association leaders, this is a reminder to look at what engagement looks like not just within their own staffs but within the industry they serve. If workers are looking for new jobs—and Gallup says half the workforce is—that’s a prompt to think about what retention looks like now.

Part of the frustration is that a lot of the factors driving disengagement aren’t necessarily things management can fix. Gallup’s survey of leaders found that the key challenges they face relate to the broader economic, regulatory, and political environment. But Gallup also suggests that leaders can still do more to be transparent with their people about what headwinds they’re facing—and give them opportunities to register their concerns.

“In times of change, ambiguity from leadership can create uncertainty,” the report says. “Without space for employee voice, trust breaks down, and building trust becomes even harder. A manager’s job must include regular, meaningful, and individualized feedback with each team member, regardless of whether they work remotely, hybrid, or on-site.”

That sort of transparency may go a bit farther than looking at adding new perks. A recent article from SHRM notes that incentives like pensions can make disgruntled employees feel trapped in their job more than energized by it. “Money and perks can make a worker feel more satisfied at work,” the report said, “but they can’t make a worker care more about their job. Instead, employees thrive when given autonomy and flexibility to balance their responsibilities, both at work and at home.”

Underlying a lot of the commentaries about engagement and incentives is a sense that leaders still haven’t fully figured out how to make hybrid environments work successfully. The flexibility is a blessing for workers with families and other caretaker concerns; for gen Z employees looking for more face time with the people who can help them get ahead, it’s often a barrier. (The Gallup survey says that gen Z workers experience higher-than-average levels of isolation on the job.)

In a busy, disruptive 2025, a leader will need to do more to look at the elements of healthy culture of their shop and their industry. As the Gallup report puts it: “Culture doesn’t form by chance. Especially in hybrid environments, connection takes planning: frequent feedback, shared routines, and meaningful interaction. Everyone should understand the organization’s priorities and know how their roles fit as things change.”

Staffs today are scattered more than ever. Likely their thoughts are as well. A leader in this moment offers reassurance, clarity, and support.