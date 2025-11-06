More Engagement, Same Challenges Face Associations

Associations are engaging with their members more today than they have in years— sending emails and newsletters, posting on social media, and hosting meetings and events at increasing frequency. Yet many of those same associations say they struggle to truly connect with members and clearly communicate the value they provide.

This paradox sits at the heart of Association Adviser’s recently released “2025 Association Benchmarking Report,” which reveals how associations are caught between doing more and achieving more. The data paints a picture of associations racing to keep pace with member expectations while grappling with persistent revenue challenges and the threat of information overload.

Top Challenges Persist

For the third consecutive year, “generating non-dues revenue” topped the list of challenges faced by associations—a concern shared by 61 percent of respondents followed by “communicating member benefits effectively” and “combating information overload/cutting through the clutter.” A new concern also broke into the top five challenges: “members being hesitant to make financial commitments,” signaling heightened economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, communication frequency has trended upward for the first time in years, with associations now engaging members an average of 30.4 times per month. Yet this increased activity hasn’t resolved core challenges around demonstrating value and driving revenue.

“The associations we see having the greatest success communicating their value proposition in a way that drives both dues and non-dues revenue growth are the ones who are putting members first in intelligent and thoughtful ways,” said Tamara Perry-Lunardo, vice president of content services at Naylor Association Solutions. “They’re using data and insights to understand members’ needs. They’re segmenting their audience to create touchpoints that resonate with different groups. And they’re using empathy and creativity in their messaging to move members to action.”

Perry-Lunardo said that a strong member retention and growth strategy creates a firm foundation of dues revenue. “That engaged member base and the valuable insights the association has on it are key to attracting sponsors, advertisers, and exhibitors to grow non-dues revenue as well,” she said.

The report found that respondents strongly preferred engaging members through live events and digital media, with five types of each rounding out the top 10 most valued engagement tools. Traditional conferences, trade shows, and face-to-face events remained the No. 1 valued engagement channel at 93 percent.

AI Adoption Accelerates

Perhaps the most striking shift from last year came in how associations are using artificial intelligence. In 2024, 64 percent of associations reported not using AI at all. This year, that number dropped to 42 percent, representing a major reversal. AI also climbed eight spots in the ranking of member engagement tools—the largest gain on the list.

However, adoption remains cautious. The largest segment of AI users (45.2 percent) reported using it only occasionally, suggesting associations are still testing the technology’s applications.

“We see associations all along the spectrum when it comes to AI, from being averse to testing the waters to consistent strategic use,” Perry-Lunardo said. “This last group is making gains in resource optimization—we most often see them deploying AI for repeatable tasks, such as content aggregation, which frees up staff for more creative and strategic work, such as new content creation.”

She noted that it will be particularly interesting to see how usage frequency changes over the next couple of years as associations continue to learn, test, and trust the technology.

The Path Forward

Looking ahead, Perry-Lunardo noted that associations’ increased touchpoints combined with challenges in cutting through clutter suggest some organizations may inadvertently be contributing to member information overload.

“More touchpoints aren’t always better; they need to be effective touchpoints,” she said. “Associations should be approaching member engagement with data-driven, creative strategies, measuring success, and iterating.”

She added that instead of turning up the volume of their communications, associations should be tuning in to the specific needs of their members and tailoring their engagement strategies accordingly.

“When members feel seen and when they see themselves reflected in their association communications, they are far more likely to tune out other communications noise competing for their attention, listen to that resonant message, and respond,” Perry-Lunardo said.

The most successful associations, she noted, are those putting members first through data-driven insights, audience segmentation, and empathetic messaging. With strong retention and growth strategies creating a foundation of dues revenue, associations can better attract sponsors, advertisers, and exhibitors to grow non-dues revenue.

For associations feeling overwhelmed by data, Perry-Lunardo advised listening rather than simply doing more.

“Whether an association is struggling with member engagement or revenue generation, this year’s survey results show that there are strategic opportunities to do more listening,” she said. “Gathering good data—gauging digital engagement metrics, hosting focus groups, surveying sponsors, and more—can reveal game-changing insights. With good data, there’s less guesswork, and that makes for less overwhelmed, more efficient, and more effective teams.”