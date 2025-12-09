Report Urges Associations to Update Their Strategy

A new report presents a series of strategic recommendations for associations in the face of a changing social and economic landscape.

The FIRE Report, released December 4 by Association Forum, which represents Chicago-area association leaders, is a “strategic snapshot of the sector—capturing the insights, risks, and forces shaping the future of associations during this pivotal moment in history.” Based on conversations with association leaders and strategic partners, it is intended as a guide for an industry that, as the report puts it, is “stable but stretched.” (FIRE stands for “forces, insights, risks, and evolution.”)

The report identifies five general trends affecting associations in the next three years. For instance, it notes the need for “adaptive business models” as organizations rely overly much on events as a main revenue driver. The report instead proposes a “learning ecosystem” that emphasizes year-round education and diversified revenue streams.

The report also proposes that associations commit more strongly to AI, stating that “governed, structured AI adoption increases capacity, speed, and trust.” Leaders are also encouraged to do more around workforce challenges—cited by 71 percent of Forum leaders as their “primary operational risk”—more collaborations around data, products and services, and advocacy. The report also recommends action around hybrid events.

Failure to upgrade risks flat or declining membership numbers and decreased loyalty.

Overall, the report charges leaders to be more proactive about responding to new economic and technological forces, and specific workforce needs. “The next era will reward those who design the future, not react to it,” the report said.

Failure to upgrade in those areas, the report says, risks flat or declining membership numbers and decreased loyalty. “Rebuild the value story: Center impact, outcomes, transformation—not access,” says one recommendation in the report. In another: “Reinvent membership for a new workforce evaluating meaning, access, advancement, and community. Membership must follow the worker, not the calendar.”

The report follows on various studies and reports showing that associations face challenges adapting to new workforce needs, generative AI, and shifting attendee demand around events.

“The ground is moving under all of us,” said Association Forum president and CEO Artesha Moore, FASAE, CAE, in a statement. “The FIRE Report is a readiness tool. It highlights the forces reshaping our environment, the insights emerging from the field, the risks leaders must prepare for, and evaluations that inform strategy for 2026 and beyond.”

Added Association Forum board chair Michelle Mills Clement, FASAE, CAE: “Our profession is navigating economic volatility, talent shortages, and the swift acceleration of AI. The FIRE Report gives leaders what they need most right now—clarity, context, and confidence.”

Association Forum said it plans to release more information from its research in 2026, including “more than 30 strategic ideas surfaced during the FIRE research process.” A portion of that material will be members-only, according to the release.