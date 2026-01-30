Meet, Play, and Compete in South Lake Tahoe

Perched beside North America’s largest alpine lake and backed by the Sierra Nevada, South Lake Tahoe has long proven it knows how to host big moments. Think professional hockey games, national conferences, incentive retreats, cheer super nationals, and everything in between. With a walkable meetings district, a state-of-the-art event center, and enough year-round activities to fill any agenda, the South Shore delivers the rare combination planners crave: beauty, flexibility, and actual fun.

Here’s why your next meeting, event, or tournament belongs here, and why your attendees may never stop talking about it.

All-Star Venues, All in One Place

Let’s start with the powerhouse: the Tahoe Blue Event Center. This modern hub sits right in the heart of the South Shore and does a little bit of everything. Trade show? Done. Multi-room conference? Absolutely. Ice hockey? Basketball? Volleyball? Wrestling? Curling? Yes to it all.

With 27,000 square feet of open floor, seven breakout rooms, clubs and suites, and pro-ready back-of-house amenities, it shapeshifts into whatever your program needs. It has hosted concerts, NCAA games, cheer takeovers, curling championships, corporate events, and more since its opening in 2023.

Because you’re surrounded by a tight network of hotels, restaurants, nightlife, and lakefront views, your attendees get a seamless “mini city” experience without the urban chaos. That’s the magic of the South Shore meetings district: Everything you need lives within walking distance.

Beyond the Arena: Spaces for Every Agenda

The South Shore offers built-in diversity for every taste and budget. Whether you’re planning a 20-person leadership retreat or a 1,200-person general session, you can build your program your way.

Casino resorts that offer renovated ballrooms, showrooms with built-in production, and flexible meeting layouts for bigger blocks and breakouts.

that offer renovated ballrooms, showrooms with built-in production, and flexible meeting layouts for bigger blocks and breakouts. Luxe lakefront hotels where boardrooms come with fireplaces, balconies, and sweeping views.

where boardrooms come with fireplaces, balconies, and sweeping views. Boutique stays perfect for tech groups, startups, think tanks, and teams who want a space with personality.

perfect for tech groups, startups, think tanks, and teams who want a space with personality. Mountain and historic venues where receptions arrive by tram and panoramas do half the hosting.

Need help deciding? Visit Lake Tahoe’s meetings and sports teams are true partners. They’ll coordinate site visits, vendor introductions, transportation guidance, and seasonal group activities so your agenda lands exactly where it should: in the sweet spot between productive and unforgettable, with a little extra wow for your workshops.

Post-Session Play, Tahoe Style

In South Lake Tahoe, the after-hours possibilities unfold as naturally as the shoreline. One minute your attendees are wrapping a session, and the next they’re out breathing alpine air, gliding across clear water, or settling in next to a firepit with a well-earned drink.

Each season brings unique fun. Skiing and snowboarding, gondola rides, tubing, and snowshoeing thrill in the colder months, while warmer days bring clear-bottom kayaks, paddleboards, golf beneath granite peaks, sunset cruises, and trails that stretch into the trees. Spring and fall have their own magic with waterfalls, wildflowers, golden aspens, hot springs, mountain biking, fishing charters, and more to fill your stay.

And when the sun finally slips behind the mountains, the energy shifts rather than fades. Craft breweries, lakefront dining, cocktail bars, casinos, comedy shows, nightclubs, and live music keep the evenings filled with walkable fun. Your attendees can choose their own adventure without ever needing to chase down a ride home.

Transportation That Keeps You Moving

Getting here is refreshingly straightforward. Reno–Tahoe International Airport offers 20-plus nonstop destinations and 130-plus daily flights, and the South Tahoe Airporter shuttles attendees directly to the major South Shore resorts. Once your team arrives, Lake Link provides free on-demand microtransit to help attendees reach beaches, trails, dining, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center with no car required.

Driving in? You’re about two hours from Sacramento and three and a half from the Bay Area.

Where Meetings, Events, and Sports Are Always in Season

At 6,226 feet, everything feels elevated, including your program. Between the lake, the peaks, the flexible venues, the walkable district, and the 300-plus days of sunshine, the South Shore delivers year-round reasons to meet here. Shoulder seasons add even more value with lower hotel rates, extra breathing room, and a landscape that feels tailor-made for focused meetings.

In short, if you’re planning a conference, a multi-sport tournament, an incentive trip, or an event that needs a backdrop worth bragging about, this is the place.

To submit your RFP and access helpful planning resources, head to the Visit Lake Tahoe website.