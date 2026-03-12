The Quiet Power of Getting It Right: Reengineering the Fundamentals for Today’s Associations

In an era defined by rapid change, shrinking volunteer bandwidth, and an explosion of new technology, innovation in associations doesn’t always look flashy. Often, it’s quieter and far more impactful.

Across the association landscape, leaders are revisiting foundational elements of governance, operations, and member engagement. Not to return to the past, but to redesign these systems for today’s realities. Volunteers have less time. Boards are expected to think more strategically and make decisions faster. Staff must not only manage logistics and implementation, but continuously learn new technologies, deploy them thoughtfully, and leverage the data and insights these tools generate to inform more strategic decision-making in their daily work.

Three associations: The Association for the Advancement of Automotive Medicine (AAAM), Association of College and University Auditors (ACUA), and International Biometric Society (IBS), demonstrate how reengineering core operational systems has unlocked strategic focus, empowered volunteer leaders, and created space for experimentation and growth.

When Volunteer Support Becomes a Strategic Advantage

For AAAM, the challenge wasn’t a lack of engaged volunteers; it was bandwidth. With 13 committees, special interest groups (SIGs), and subcommittees, expectations for meetings, reporting, and alignment with the strategic plan had grown increasingly difficult to sustain.

“Volunteers today are incredibly committed, but they’re also stretched thinner than ever,” said Katie Keel, MPA, CAE; executive director of AAAM; and VP, client leadership at Bostrom. “Since the pandemic especially, we’ve seen a real shift in what volunteers can realistically take on. That meant we needed to show up differently as a staff team.”

The turning point came when staff implemented a comprehensive committee support infrastructure. They created orientations for new chairs, built activity calendars in monday.com for each group, and established a cadence of automated, friendly reminders that kept committees on track. Perhaps most importantly, they reconvened quarterly cabinet meetings where all chairs gather with board members to share their work, breaking down silos and fostering collaboration.

“This wasn’t about controlling committees; it was about removing friction,” Keel said. “Once the basics were clear and consistent, our volunteers could spend their limited time on meaningful work that supports the strategy.”

The results have been tangible: 100 percent participation in board reporting (up from about 60 percent), stronger collaboration across committees, faster access to board direction, and clearer integration of committee work into AAAM’s long-term strategic plan.

From a volunteer perspective, the difference is equally clear.

AAAM President Sjaan Koppel, PhD, has witnessed the transformation firsthand. “As a volunteer leader, having this structured support allows me to actually lead rather than chase down administrative details,” Koppel said. “The quarterly cabinet meetings have been game changing. I can see how all our committees connect to our strategic vision, and we’re moving forward together rather than in isolated pockets.”

From Operational Clarity to Strategic Growth

For ACUA, reengineering the fundamentals was never an end in itself; it was a prerequisite for strategic growth.

When ACUA transitioned to a new association management company, the appointed executive director quickly discovered that the organization lacked centralized policies, procedures, and clear governance structures that were understood by staff and volunteers throughout the organization. “We realized that without clear operational foundations, we were unintentionally wasting volunteer time,” said Jose Segarra, MNA, CAE; executive director of ACUA; and VP, industry relations & events at Bostrom. “And volunteer time is one of the most valuable resources an association has.”

ACUA addressed this head-on by embedding operational excellence into its strategic plan. Clear, searchable policies, standardized committee charters, and structured volunteer onboarding created consistency, reduced friction, and empowered staff to manage day-to-day execution independently. Higher Logic Community was used for optimum collaboration and communication, setting up secure places for the chairs and board to access resources and work.

“Once those basics were in place, our board could finally step back and focus on higher-value strategic work,” Segarra said. “That’s when real growth became possible.”

One of the most visible outcomes of this shift was ACUA’s approach to non-dues revenue. Recognizing the need to modernize its sponsorship strategy, the board intentionally redesigned how volunteer leaders engage with partners. Rather than transactional sponsorship sales, each existing sponsor was paired with a board liaison responsible for relationship-building and long-term value creation—for both the sponsor and the association.

A modernized sponsorship prospectus was developed annually, informed by board input and best practices in today’s sponsorship landscape. New benefit frameworks emphasized flexibility, measurable ROI, and customizable components, allowing sponsors to align more closely with ACUA’s most successful programs.

“This wasn’t about asking sponsors for more; it was about creating partnerships that made sense in today’s environment,” said ACUA President Nichole Pittman, CIA, CISA, CFE. “The structure allowed board members to use their time strategically, in ways that truly moved the needle.” By layering sponsorship opportunities onto existing high-performing programs such as webinars and educational offerings, ACUA created new value without adding unnecessary complexity. The results speak for themselves: Strategic sponsorship revenue grew from between $50K and $60K in its first year to $125K within two years.

This evolution reflects a broader lesson for associations: When governance and operations are thoughtfully designed, volunteer leaders can be deployed where they matter most—on strategic initiatives that drive growth, sustainability, and long-term impact.

Modern Systems for Complex Member Experiences

For IBS, operational complexity was standing in the way of growth. With highly nuanced pricing structures, global attendance considerations, and a federated membership model across 39 regions, core systems like registration, awards, and membership management needed a fundamental redesign.

“IBS has an incredibly diverse membership and complex use cases, and our systems needed to reflect that reality,” said Peter Doherty, CAE, executive director of IBS and account executive at Bostrom. “But we weren’t just looking for efficiency; we wanted a better, more personalized experience that could also grow with us.”

IBS invested in modern platforms for conference registration and awards administration, using tools like RegFox and RQ Platform that leverage automation, analytics, and AI-driven recommendations. Registration now opens earlier, adapts to different attendee types, and captures meaningful data without creating barriers. Awards and grants are managed through a centralized portal with automated communications and standardized workflows.

“These systems do the heavy lifting in the background,” Doherty said. “That allows staff and volunteers to focus on innovation, new programs, and serving members, not chasing deadlines or fixing manual errors.”

The impact has been significant: conference registrations are up, awards applications increased by more than 30 percent, and membership—after years of stagnation—has grown 5 to 6 percent year over year.

From the volunteer side, the difference is felt immediately.

“The processes are clearer, faster, and more consistent,” said Iris Pigeot, immediate past president and IBC 2026 conference chair. “As a volunteer, that makes it much easier to focus on delivering quality programming and a great attendee experience.”

Redesigning the Basics for What Comes Next

These stories share a common lesson: Operational excellence isn’t about doing what associations “should have done all along.” It’s about recognizing that the fundamentals of association management must evolve alongside volunteer expectations, staff roles, and technology.

By intentionally redesigning core systems like governance, committee support, registration, awards, sponsorship, and membership, associations are creating environments where boards can think strategically and act quicker, volunteers can contribute meaningfully, and staff can operate with confidence and agility.

Sometimes, the most powerful innovation is simply getting it right for today.