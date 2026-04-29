Non-Dues Revenue: Your Association’s Key to Sustainability

Today, many associations are faced with a fundamental question that will impact not just how they operate in the future but, more importantly, if they will operate at all given the finite resources and ever-dwindling pool of resources they have to draw from. That fundamental question can be stated as follows: “How do associations increase nondues revenue to account for the gap between dues and overall operating budgets?”

To answer this question, we have to start with understanding the typical gap between dues income and overall association operating budgets required for program funding, staffing, and other operational expenses. According to the recent “2025 Association Benchmarking Report” from Naylor Association Solutions, 61 percent of associations said identifying ways to fill the funding gap through increasing non-dues revenue was their biggest challenge over the last three years.

Before getting too far into addressing how to increase nondues revenue, it should be clearly stated that many associations and their teams feel overwhelmed due to understaffing and the challenges of finding the talent needed to fully execute their mission, vision, and values. This also plagues many organizations in myriad environments. As a result, the issue of non-dues revenue is often overlooked by individuals or its importance is minimized as they struggle to keep up with more urgent matters.

Collaboration Versus Competition

While every association has its own target audience and there is some overlap among association constituencies, the reality is that collaboration between associations is the key to future connection and growth. The American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) is an organization you’re likely familiar with, but you may not be familiar with the composition of its board of directors. If you peruse this collection of individuals and associations, you will see representation across real estate, golf, information technology, medicine, tourism, and many other fields.

Why highlight areas of divergence among members of the ASAE Board? Because it illustrates how we are stronger when we give ourselves a chance to engage with people who are different than we are. Don’t be afraid to reach outside your comfort zone to engage others—you never know when or where you can find a viable solution to support your efforts.

Here are some other areas that you can look at to support increasing non-dues revenue. First, try to identify an academic partner—anything from a community college to a four-year institution to a vocational-technical school. An academic partner can help elevate your profile among various constituencies, as well as provide you with an opportunity to mitigate costs by potentially using their research capabilities. Partnerships are another area to consider for its cost-reduction potential.



Stronger Brand, Stronger Future

The positioning of your association brand is another critical consideration for driving nondues revenue. In BRAND: YOU, I talk about the three essential traits your brand needs to display:



Standards—things that denote excellence

Values—closely held beliefs that guide behavior consistently

Unique value proposition—which gets to your “why” and how that helps or hinders your ability to attract others to your brand while supporting them

People will invest their time, energy, and resources into causes they trust. Ask yourself these questions:

What keeps you up about your association’s brand?

What is the user’s experience with your association’s brand?

Your ability to answer and resolve these two questions can in part help you address what you need to offer to increase nondues revenue. A few other things to consider:

Appropriately using technology to broaden your reach

Ensuring your strategies are integrated, holistic, and inclusive versus isolated

Creating “tailored” programs highlighting offerings that may not receive much visibility which can entail surveying association members to get their input on offerings that could be bolstered to make them more appealing

Providing certification programs and webinars

Playing the Long Game

As you think about the future of your association and how nondues revenue programs can play a role, brainstorm ways to build on your organization’s history without letting that history weigh you down. The wider you can cast your net while remaining true to your mission, vision, and values, the better able you will be to create new nondues revenue streams and long-term viability.