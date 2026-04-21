Visit Cincy Is What’s New and Now for Association Events

Bold association meetings have met their match in Cincinnati. Backed by an ongoing $800 million investment, the city’s downtown Convention District features a reimagined, fresh, and fierce convention center—First Financial Center. Paired with the debut of Elm Street Plaza, a two-acre outdoor gathering space built directly into the district, this is the place for bolder events.

A Bolder Convention Center

Inside First Financial Center, the transformation is immediately clear. Meeting rooms are lighter, intuitive, and more flexible. Elevated in both design and function, the ballrooms and the refreshed exhibit hall adapt easily to trade shows, general sessions, and multi-use formats.

One of the most notable additions sits on the third level: a new rooftop terrace that brings the city skyline into view. It’s a natural extension to First Financial Center’s meeting spaces, creating opportunities for receptions, breaks, or informal gatherings where fresh air and daylight shift the tone.

Then there’s the tech. First Financial Center is crafted for modern demands with building-wide fiber, teleconferencing capabilities, fast WANs, stable IPs, and continuous system monitoring that complements on-site audiovisual support. Moreover, rental options are available to support complex event needs. Fully integrated digital signage is anchored by the upgraded landmark “Cincinnati” sign on the west side of the building and a prominent 70-foot LED billboard that reinforces visibility and wayfinding outside.

Sustainability is no longer a footnote in Cincy. As a certified green power community, First Financial Center supports events with a 359.7kW solar array made up of 772 panels. LED lighting covers the vast majority of interior spaces, and a smart HVAC system adjusts in real time based on occupancy, balancing comfort with efficiency. That’s energy use you can feel good about.

Beyond Bold Outside

Just outside First Financial Center’s doors is Elm Street Plaza. Designed for receptions, activations, and open-air programming, this plaza lets planners host events outside without leaving the district. It’s an asset that encourages creativity and provides breathing room, both literally and figuratively.

Logistics matter, especially when attendance, flow, and attendee satisfaction are on the line. Cincinnati’s downtown hotel inventory has been intentionally built to simplify planning and improve the overall experience.

The new, connected Elm Street Plaza offers two acres of outdoor activation space.

More than 4,000 hotel rooms are already available within the Convention District and its immediate surroundings, allowing planners to keep attendees close without relying on shuttles or complicated transportation plans. Properties like the reimagined Moxy and The Clair Downtown bring character and comfort into the mix, offering stays that feel current and connected to Cincy.

New properties in the Convention District only strengthen that position, including the Home2 Suites and Fidelity Hotel, which bring more modern options to downtown Cincy. The incoming, 700-room Marriott Headquarters Hotel will further reshape the Convention District. This property will connect directly to the Convention Center via skywalk, allowing attendees to move seamlessly between meetings, events, and guest rooms without ever stepping outside — no daily transportation schedules to manage and no weather contingencies to worry about. And, there’s no time lost moving people from place to place. Attendees finish a session and are already where they need to be next.

What happens after the sessions matters just as much, if not more, than what happens during them. Visit Cincy understands that you need to make real connections to build lasting relationships, and the Convention District is surrounded by a downtown that keeps the energy moving long after the last breakout wraps.

Attendees will delight in a growing mix of dining, entertainment, and nightlife options that feel effortless rather than over planned, many within just a block from the Convention District. Restaurants like Jeff Ruby’s, Mita’s, Salazar, and The Davidson deliver elevated dining without pretense, making group dinners and client outings easy to arrange. For something more interactive, venues like Five Iron and Flight Club add a social, playful layer to evenings out. The compact nature of downtown means one good night rarely has to end early. Whether grabbing a table, catching a show, or finding a late drink, it can all happen right there.

For attendees who want to explore a bit further, Cincinnati makes that simple, too. The Connector — the city’s free, fully accessible electric streetcar — runs through the heart of downtown and links three major entertainment districts. That means easy access to professional sports venues, cultural institutions, museums, and performing arts spaces without the need to drive, park, or navigate unfamiliar streets.

That ease of movement changes how visitors experience the city. A night at the symphony, a gallery stop, or a walk through a historic neighborhood becomes an easy add-on rather than a separate excursion. Whether attendees stay close to the Convention District or branch out, Cincinnati creates a sense of flow between work and downtime that planners can rely on.

Make the Bold Choice

Cincinnati’s approach to its new Convention District is intentional. Rather than making incremental updates, the city invested in a comprehensive rethink of how meetings, trade shows, and large-scale gatherings should operate today. The result is a district that supports movement, flexibility, and choice. Indoor spaces transition naturally to outdoor ones. Technology supports events quietly and reliably. A variety of hotel styles and price points are positioned to reduce friction. Dining, entertainment, and culture are close enough to feel like part of the program. This is a place where meetings can unfold smoothly and where attendees leave feeling energized and wanting more.

Cincinnati is open for boldness, and for meeting planners who expect their destination to work as hard as they do.